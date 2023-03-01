Submit Release
Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”) Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “GECC”), (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 prior to the opening of the stock market on Thursday, March 2, 2023, and discuss these results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  Date/Time: Thursday, March 2, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. ET  
        
  Participant Dial-In Numbers:    
  (United States): (877) 407-0789  
  (International): (201) 689-8562  

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode “GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the “Investor Relations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website here after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the Investor Relations section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the conference call link here.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Source: Great Elm Capital Corp.


Primary Logo

