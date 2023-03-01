Probity Tax Recovery Recovers $40 Million in Tax Credits for its Clients in 2022

In 2022, over 700 companies trusted Probity Tax Recovery to help them claim the most of the tax credits allotted to them, resulting in $40 million in tax credits recovered by the firm. This recent accomplishment, combined with Probity's service-first approach and competitive fees, is a testament to their team's hard work and dedication.



SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising commodity prices and the state of the economy, businesses need to capitalize on every opportunity to save money. One of the ways to mitigate the effects of inflation and provide some relief for businesses is by applying for tax credits. Unfortunately, knowing which tax credits to apply for and which formulas to use to calculate a total tax benefit is complex.

Probity Tax Recovery specializes in tax credit recovery for small to mid-sized businesses. Its goal is to maximize tax benefits for business owners while alleviating them of the effort and time it typically takes to understand and apply for tax credits themselves. Probity Tax Recovery provides peace of mind to its clients by offering access to a team of experienced tax professionals, attorneys, and engineers with over 50 years of combined experience.

"This is already your money. We're just helping you recover it," said Probity Tax Recovery Managing Partner Jason Mollner. The firm prides itself on its mission to put client service first above all else while still being able to offer its services at competitive fees.

"This accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We work closely with business owners and their CPAs to identify and secure the tax credits and incentives they're entitled to," added Mollner.

To learn more about Probity Tax Recovery, visit http://ptr.tax .

About Probity Tax Recovery

Probity Tax Recovery specializes in tax credits and incentives for small to mid-sized businesses, prioritizing client service and competitive fees. With over 50 years of combined experience, the knowledgeable and skilled team assesses the unique tax situations of business owners across the country, conducting thorough analysis and due diligence to ensure companies receive the maximum tax benefits they are entitled to.

Media Contact:

Jason Mollner

866-647-3920

354366@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probity-tax-recovery-recovers-40-million-in-tax-credits-for-its-clients-in-2022-301758156.html

SOURCE Probity Tax Recovery