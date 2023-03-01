Endexx Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Endexx Q1 Year Over Year Quarterly Sales Increase 17%

/EIN News/ -- HYLA Investment Soars Booking $456,000 in First 90 Days With Six Million in Purchase Orders

CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a provider of innovative Hemp-derived wellness and skincare products, announced its Form 10Q, fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2022. Endexx continues to grow its CBD wellness and Skincare revenues. Supply chain issues continue to impact production, packaging and individual ingredient availability and may continue to delay some production runs in key product sets during 2023/2024. Competition in the industry is dwindling as the economic impact over the last two years has financially distressed many companies in the Hemp and CBD industries. Endexx reported $320,369 in revenues in its first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus $274,591 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

2023 First Quarter Highlights:

Endexx Investment in HYLA US

HYLA shipped new product into four countries in Q1 realizing $456,400 in revenue

HYLA sales are accelerating internationally and gaining early traction in the US

HYLA has shipped into Italy generating revenues on purchase orders announced in Q1

“The first quarter showed continued growth in revenues in the CBD space and Skincare categories,” stated CEO Todd Davis. Davis added, “Endexx is not currently consolidating the HYLA revenues into the Endexx financial statements. Endexx is excited and encouraged by the early success in its HYLA US investment.”

www.endexx.com & www.cbdunlimited.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

