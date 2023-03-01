HeartCore to Exhibit at the 2023 South by Southwest Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (CXM Platform) and Digital Transformation, and its recently acquired company, Sigmaways, will be participating as an exhibitor at the 2023 South by Southwest (“SXSW”) Conference at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas from March 12th - 15th.



Founded in 1987, SXSW is a flagship, globally renowned event that allows for the convergence of creative companies, entrepreneurs, and innovators within the industries of technology, interactive, film, music, and more, to intersect with future partners, customers, and individuals. With over 40,000 attendees expected this year, the conference provides a platform for networking and collaboration as the latest product and service offerings are displayed throughout group sessions, showcases, screenings, and exhibitions.

As an exhibitor, HeartCore and Sigmaways will be featuring its latest innovation, the world’s first 12k-compatible real-time 360° virtual reality camera called the truRes-12K, in addition to a variety of its avant-garde products and solutions to attendees. Visitors at the HeartCore and Sigmaways booth will be able to learn about the Company's latest offerings, engage with its team of experts, and experience the products firsthand. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the latest trends and technologies in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be participating in SXSW 2023, as we are able to exhibit our latest product offerings and network with a diverse set of prospective partners and customers," said Company CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. "The opportunity to not only showcase our innovative solutions, but to interact with consumers and assist in answering questions makes this a unique and hands-on event. Our team has been diligent and hard at work to get HeartCore to where it stands today, and with the several tailwinds propelling our organization towards a robust 2023, we remain laser focused and intend to fully capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

The HeartCore and Sigmaways teams will be located at booth number 425 in the Austin Convention Center.

To learn more about SXSW and register for the event, please visit https://www.sxsw.com/.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

