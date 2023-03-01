Industrial Laundry Machine Market Size Expected to Rise USD 3.86 billion at CAGR 5.3% by 2030

Industrial Laundry Machine Market to Reach USD 3.86 Billion by 2030; Shift Toward Tourism Activities to Propel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global Industrial Laundry Machine market size was USD 2.61 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow from USD 2.68 billion in 2023 to USD 3.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3% in the 2023-2030 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Industrial Laundry Machine Market, 2023-2030.” Steady shift of consumers toward tourism activities has increased the demand for laundry services and dry cleaning. Owing to daily requirement of daily cloth cleaning and drying activities, consumers look for proper laundry machines, which is projected to aid market development.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Technological Advancements in the Laundry Services to Propel the Demand for Product

Technological advancements in the laundry services are anticipated to drive the Industrial Laundry Machine Market growth. Post-pandemic, consumers increased the usage of chemicals, detergents, and other chemicals for washing cycles. Integration of advanced features such as AI for enhancing the capabilities in easing interaction that helps in improving customer experience. Such features help in the adoption of laundry machines and sales of such machines, which are set to expand the market growth.

However, higher investments and high costs of maintenance and shortage of resources are expected to hamper the market growth.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-laundry-market-105371

Report Scope and Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.86 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.61 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Type, Application, Region Growth Drivers Technological Advancements Across Laundry Services to Trigger Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Decline in Sales of Manufactures During Pandemic Led to Decline in the Market Progress

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the sales of washing machine manufacturers. Supply chain interruptions and halt in manufacturing activities directly impacted the sales of industrial laundry machines, which restrained the growth of the market. Net sales of Girbau dropped by 38% in 2020 compared to 2019. However, the recovery of the market is attributed to the shift toward traveling & tourism to hoist demand for laundry equipment.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industrial-laundry-market-105371

Segmentation of Report:

Industrial Washer to Lead the Segment Due to Adoption in Numerous Sectors

On the basis of type, the market is divided into industrial washer, industrial dryer, industrial cleaner, industrial extractor, and others (garment finishing). Industrial washer is anticipated to lead due to increasing adoption of such systems in various sectors such as hospitality, automotive, and marine. Industrial dryer is also set to have a strong growth as it is largely utilized in hospitality, food & beverages, and automotive sectors. Others segment includes ironing and garment finishing and is set to have decent market growth due to higher demand for ironing clothes from healthcare, hospitality, and marine industries.

Hospitality Sector to Lead the Segment Due to Increasing Demand for Such Machines

On the basis of application, the market is divided into hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, automotive, and others (marine). Hospitality sector to have highest CAGR due to increasing demand for machines in hotels, restaurants, and others. Healthcare and automotive sectors are set to have moderate growth due to increasing health concerns, which increased the usage of detergents in industrial applications.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Due to Rising Health Concerns

Asia Pacific is expected to have a high part in the Industrial Laundry Machine Market share due to rising health concerns. Post pandemic, consumers have been conscious about cleanliness which led to rise in the usage of commercial washing solutions. Ease in lockdown restrictions led to the shift of consumers to buy industrial washing machines. China dominates the region with highest CAGR as it has largest working population and they prefer to wash their clothes daily.

North America to have a substantial growth due to message updates and AI integration. In addition, consumers need more smart solutions to give live updates about the whole laundry process.

Competitive Landscape:

Integration of IoT Solutions in the Product to Propel Market Development

The market is highly fragmented with various industrial laundry players such as Kannegiesser, MAG Laundry Equipment, and others. Market players have been offering IoT solutions that allow end-users to control and manage the time of wash cycles using applications. In November 2022, Girbau, a leader in laundry solutions, presented an innovative self-service model named La Mamorta in the laundry market. The facility has cutting-edge technologies that offer a one-stop solution for self-service, delivery, and wet cleaning. Vega Systems, a leading washing solution provider, offers technological innovations such as VEGA Finishing Technology, VEGA Washing Technology, VEGA Garment Technology, and VEGA Material Handling Technology.

Key Industry Development:

October 2022- Jensen partnered with CWS Healthcare for the development of 100% automated laundry solution at the CWS premise. This new laundry facility is focused on disinfected washing process and conserving resources.

Speak with Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-laundry-market-105371

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

MAG Laundry Equipment (U.K.)

Laundrylux Inc. (U.S.)

Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH (Germany)

Vega Systems Group (Netherlands)

Lavatec Laundry Technology GmbH (Germany)

Girbau Group (Spain)

Jensen Group (Belgium)

Ferrotec Holding Corporation (Japan)

Domus (Italy)

Pellerin Milnor Corporation (U.S.)

Table Of Content:



Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Industrial Laundry Machine Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

Global Industrial Laundry Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Industrial Washer Industrial Dryer Industrial Cleaner Industrial Extractor Others (Garment Finishing, Ironing, etc.) By Application (USD) Hospitality Healthcare Food & Beverages Automotive Others (Marine, etc.) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa

North America Industrial Laundry Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings



Continued

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/industrial-laundry-market-105371

Read Related Reports:



Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Fertilizer Spreader Market Size, Share & Trends

Cooling Towers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Outdoor Heating Market Share, Size & Growth

North America HVAC System Market Size, Share

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com