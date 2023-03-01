Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Projected to Reach 35.62 billion, at a 9.99% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Research Report Information By Finishing Type (Polished Alloy Wheel, Two-toned Alloy Wheel, and Others), Wheel Type (Compact-Size, Mid-Size, and Full-Size), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Research Report Information By Vehicle Type, Finishing Type, Region, and Wheel Type – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for automotive alloy wheel is predicted to flourish considerably during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a robust growth rate of approximately 9.99%. The market was worth around USD 14.25 Billion in the year 2021. The reports further project the market to attain a valuation of around USD 35.62 Billion by the end of 2030.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Overview:

The Aluminum alloy includes materials such as aluminum and others. The players across the automotive alloy wheel market emphasize reducing the car's weight and limiting exhaust emission. The global market has witnessed a significant increase in demand for these wheels in recent times. Earlier, motorcycle producers used spoke rims incorporated in particular kinds of motorcycles, even today. Automotive Alloy wheels are utilized because of their lightweight and high resilience. Usually, two-wheeler rims/wheels are made with nickel, aluminum, and other material, while steel and alloys are highly used for two-wheeler rims.

Competitive Analysis

The listing for the prominent participant across the global market for automotive alloy wheels includes players such as:

BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG

Euromax Wheel

SOTA Offroad

MHT Luxury Wheels

Enkei Wheels India Ltd

Status Wheels, Inc

Ronal AG

Wheel Pros, LLC

Uniwheels

Fuel Off-Road Wheels

Superior Industries

Among others.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3931



Moreover, these wheels improve the aesthetic appearance of the two-wheeler. Automakers are obligated to produce environmentally friendlier, lighter, safer & cheaper cars as the amount of carbon dioxide released is proportional to the amount of fuel consumption and the car's size; lowering weight becomes a critical criterion. The global market for automotive alloy wheels has showcased immense development in recent years. The primary parameter supporting the market's growth is rapid urbanization across the globe.

Furthermore, factors such as improvement in dynamics, increase in vehicle production, regulations related to fuel efficiency, and surge in demand for automobiles are also projected to positively impact the performance of the market over the review timeframe. Moreover, the growing production & sales of electric vehicles, along with the rising demand for lightweight wheels, are also projected to contribute to the development of the market over the coming years.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: 35.62 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 9.99% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Finishing Type, Wheel Type, Vehicle Type, and Region Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D Amongst major key Players Key Market Dynamics Increasing demand for lightweight wheels Growing production and sales of electric vehicles





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Automotive Alloy Wheel Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-alloy-wheel-market-3931



Automotive Alloy Wheel Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for automotive alloy wheels has showcased immense development in recent years. The primary parameter supporting the market's growth is rapid urbanization across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as improvement in dynamics, increase in vehicle production, regulations related to fuel efficiency, and surge in demand for automobiles are also projected to positively impact the performance of the market over the review timeframe. Moreover, the growing production & sales of electric vehicles, along with the rising demand for lightweight wheels, are also projected to contribute to the development of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several aspects may restrict the performance of the market. The market's primary challenge is the relatively high cost of magnesium and aluminum alloys.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the two-toned alloy wheel segment held the top spot across the global automotive alloy wheel market in 2021. The main aspect supporting the development of the segment is the escalating demand for stylish and high-performance alloy wheels. Using two-tone finishes offers an attractive and unique look to alloy wheels, making them a famous option among users. However, the polished alloy wheels segment will display the maximum growth rate over the review era.

Among all the wheel types, the compact-size segment secured the top spot across the global automotive alloy wheel market in 2021. The popularity of compact vehicles like subcompact and hatchbacks cars uses lighter and smaller wheels to enhance performance and fuel efficiency.

Among all the vehicle types, the passenger car segment held the top spot across the global automotive alloy wheel market in 2021. The development of the segment is ascribed to the aspects such as the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance wheels and high fuel efficiency.



Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3931



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard in the shape of COVID-19 has tremendously affected most industry sectors. Considering the fast spread of the infectious disease, various governments across the globe revealed partial or complete lockdowns for a fairly long time. Accordingly, industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. The automotive alloy wheel market confronted numerous unforeseen challenges during the pandemic due to the abrupt fall in demand for vehicles and the travel restrictions enforced. On the other hand, with the swift vaccination rates and all the global industrial operations returning to normal, the market is expected to observe sizable expansion over the estimated timeframe.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to ensure the lead across the global market for automotive alloy wheels over the review era. The growth of the regional market is ascribed to the aspects such as the rapidly growing automotive market, increasing demand for high-performance & lightweight wheels, growing demand for vehicles in emerging economies, availability of low-cost labor & raw materials, and presence of major automakers & suppliers.



Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3931



The European regional market for automotive alloy wheels is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era, given factors such as the ongoing industrialization, growing demand for environment-friendly vehicles, growing popularity of electric vehicles, and the growing popularity of luxury & high-performance vehicles.

Related Reports:

Automotive Wheel Rims Market Research Report: By Material, By Rim Size, By Vehicle Type, By End-Use, and Region - Forecast till 2030

All-Wheel Drive Market Report: Information By Type, By Propulsion, By Application, By Vehicle Type – Forecast till 2030

In-wheel motor Market Research Report Information By Propulsion Type, Power Output, Vehicle Type - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com