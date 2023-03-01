Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Expected to Rise USD 21.38 billion at CAGR 6.3% by 2029

Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Reach USD 21.38 Billion by 2029; Rising Adoption of Energy-efficient Equipment to Propel Market Progress: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bakery processing equipment market size was USD 13.31 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 13.96 billion in 2022 to USD 21.38 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Bakery Processing Equipment Market, 2022-2029.”

The equipment is used to bake variety of products, such as bread, doughnut, pizza base, cakes, pastries, biscuits, cookies, and confectionery products, which is anticipated to drive market growth. The rising adoption of energy-efficient equipment is expected to pose an opportunity for market trajectory. Growing technological advancements in bakery equipment are expected to facilitate market development.

Market Drivers & Restraints

Technological Advancements in the Product to Drive Positive Market Trajectory

Rising number of research activities and technological upgrades is anticipated to drive the bakery processing equipment market growth. The bakery industry has shifted its focus on product research & development with more energy-efficient and cost-enhancement equipment, which is expected to drive market development. Growing technological advancement in the bakery processing equipment is expected to propel market growth. Growing bakery products among consumers is anticipated to facilitate market development.

However, high maintenance and issues regarding cost minimization are anticipated to hinder market development.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bakery-processing-equipment-market-107112

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022-2029 CAGR 6.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 21.38 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 13.31 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Product Type, Application, Mode of Operation, End-user, Region Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Energy-efficient Equipment by Manufacturers to Drive Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Decrease in Demand for Bakery Products Affected Market Growth Negatively

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the market growth. COVID-19 impacted the industries in every sector, while the situation impacted the cash flow in the bakery sector. During the pandemic, the need for more bakery varieties supported the market growth. Many bakery manufacturers upgraded their manufacturing facilities to cater to the growing consumer demand for packaged and confectionery food products. The pandemic impacted the bakery equipment market moderately as automation and consumer demands helped the growth of the market significantly.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bakery-processing-equipment-market-107112

Segmentation of Report:

Ovens to Dominate Due to High Reliance on Gas-based Ovens

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into mixers, ovens and proofers, sheeters and molders, dividers, and others (bread slicers). Ovens segment is expected to hold a major part due to many bakery goods manufacturers’ reliance on gas-based ovens and electric ovens.

Semi-automatic to Lead Due to High Demand from Artisan Bakeries

Based on mode of operation, the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. Semi-automatic has the highest share due to rise in demand for artisan bakery products and confectionery products. Semi-automatic equipment helps in baking such products.

Bread to Lead as it is an Essential Part in Lifestyle

According to application, the market is segmented into bread, cakes and pastries, cookies and biscuits, pizza crust, and others (breadcrumbs). Bread segment is set to lead the segment as it is an essential part of daily lifestyle. In response to changing demand, many manufacturers are preferring ovens that can bake more precisely and easily mold according to changing needs.

Retail Bakeries to Lead Due to Demand for Bakery Products

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into retail bakeries, hotels & restaurants, pilot plants, and low capacity processors. Retail bakeries segment has the highest share due to demand for bakery and confectionery products.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Confectionary and Western Culture Fast Food

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the bakery processing equipment market share due to rising demand for confectionary and Western culture fast food. The region reached a valuation of USD 4.62 billion in 2021 due to increasing industrial adoption of connected devices and favorable policies of the government to grow the food processing sector.

North America is also expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period as many consumers prefer to buy bakery goods at the nearest stores and outlets, which has raised the sales at the regional retail stores.

Europe is anticipated to have a prominent share due to energy-efficient electric ovens to enhance baking operations. Additionally, rising consumer potential savings has created a subtle demand for confectionary artisan baked goods.

Competitive Landscape



Key Players to Expand Market Owing to Acquisition Strategies

Primary players in the market have used strategic acquisition strategies to gain market traction. In August 2021, Schenck Process Group (SPG), a key bakery processing equipment supplier, acquired Solid Handling and Process Engineering Co., Ltd. (SHAPE). The acquired company is a specialist in powder technology provider located in Bangkok. Market players are focusing on expanding the market share by increasing their customer reach. In May 2021, Gemini/KB Systems collaborated with Sveba Dahlen for the introduction of gas and oil-fired oven variety. The I 62 Rack is a programmable computerized control panel of accommodating multiple bake chambers.

Key Industry Development

July 2022: Swiss technology bakery equipment manufacturing group Bühler and investment group Jordanian Al-Hazaa opened a cutting-edge flour mill (Ayla Mill) in Aqaba, Jordan.



Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bakery-processing-equipment-market-107112

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Bühler Group (Switzerland)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

The Middleby Corporation (U.S.)

JBT Corporation (U.S.)

Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico (Italy)

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. (U.S.)

MARKEL CORPORATION (U.S.)

Heat and Control, Inc. (U.S.)

RHEON Automatic Machinery co., ltd (Japan)

Schenck Process Holding GmbH (Germany)

Table of Content:



Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Bakery Processing Equipment Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Product Type (USD) Mixers Oven & Proofers Gas Based Oven Electric Based Oven Sheeters & Molders Dividers Others (Bread Slicers, etc.) By Application (USD) Bread Cakes & Pastries Cooking & Biscuits Pizza Crust Others (Breadcrumbs, etc.) By Mode Of Operation (USD) Semi-automatic Automatic By End User (USD) Bakeries Retail Bakery Artisan Bakery Others (Freelance Bakery, etc.) Hotels & Restaurants Pilot Plants Low Capacity Processors By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings



Continued...

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/bakery-processing-equipment-market-107112

Read R elated Reports:



Industrial Laundry Machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Fertilizer Spreader Market Size, Share & Trends

Cooling Towers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Outdoor Heating Market Share, Size & Growth

North America HVAC System Market Size, Share

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com