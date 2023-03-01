Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Expected to Rise USD 21.38 billion at CAGR 6.3% by 2029
Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Reach USD 21.38 Billion by 2029; Rising Adoption of Energy-efficient Equipment to Propel Market Progress: Fortune Business Insights™
/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bakery processing equipment market size was USD 13.31 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 13.96 billion in 2022 to USD 21.38 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Bakery Processing Equipment Market, 2022-2029.”
The equipment is used to bake variety of products, such as bread, doughnut, pizza base, cakes, pastries, biscuits, cookies, and confectionery products, which is anticipated to drive market growth. The rising adoption of energy-efficient equipment is expected to pose an opportunity for market trajectory. Growing technological advancements in bakery equipment are expected to facilitate market development.
Market Drivers & Restraints
Technological Advancements in the Product to Drive Positive Market Trajectory
Rising number of research activities and technological upgrades is anticipated to drive the bakery processing equipment market growth. The bakery industry has shifted its focus on product research & development with more energy-efficient and cost-enhancement equipment, which is expected to drive market development. Growing technological advancement in the bakery processing equipment is expected to propel market growth. Growing bakery products among consumers is anticipated to facilitate market development.
However, high maintenance and issues regarding cost minimization are anticipated to hinder market development.
Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bakery-processing-equipment-market-107112
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022-2029
|Forecast Period 2022-2029 CAGR
|6.3%
|2029 Value Projection
|USD 21.38 billion
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 13.31 billion
|Historical Data
|2018-2020
|No. of Pages
|140
|Segments covered
|By Product Type, Application, Mode of Operation, End-user, Region
|Growth Drivers
|Rising Adoption of Energy-efficient Equipment by Manufacturers to Drive Market Growth
COVID-19 Impact:
Decrease in Demand for Bakery Products Affected Market Growth Negatively
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the market growth. COVID-19 impacted the industries in every sector, while the situation impacted the cash flow in the bakery sector. During the pandemic, the need for more bakery varieties supported the market growth. Many bakery manufacturers upgraded their manufacturing facilities to cater to the growing consumer demand for packaged and confectionery food products. The pandemic impacted the bakery equipment market moderately as automation and consumer demands helped the growth of the market significantly.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bakery-processing-equipment-market-107112
Segmentation of Report:
Ovens to Dominate Due to High Reliance on Gas-based Ovens
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into mixers, ovens and proofers, sheeters and molders, dividers, and others (bread slicers). Ovens segment is expected to hold a major part due to many bakery goods manufacturers’ reliance on gas-based ovens and electric ovens.
Semi-automatic to Lead Due to High Demand from Artisan Bakeries
Based on mode of operation, the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. Semi-automatic has the highest share due to rise in demand for artisan bakery products and confectionery products. Semi-automatic equipment helps in baking such products.
Bread to Lead as it is an Essential Part in Lifestyle
According to application, the market is segmented into bread, cakes and pastries, cookies and biscuits, pizza crust, and others (breadcrumbs). Bread segment is set to lead the segment as it is an essential part of daily lifestyle. In response to changing demand, many manufacturers are preferring ovens that can bake more precisely and easily mold according to changing needs.
Retail Bakeries to Lead Due to Demand for Bakery Products
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into retail bakeries, hotels & restaurants, pilot plants, and low capacity processors. Retail bakeries segment has the highest share due to demand for bakery and confectionery products.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Confectionary and Western Culture Fast Food
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the bakery processing equipment market share due to rising demand for confectionary and Western culture fast food. The region reached a valuation of USD 4.62 billion in 2021 due to increasing industrial adoption of connected devices and favorable policies of the government to grow the food processing sector.
North America is also expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period as many consumers prefer to buy bakery goods at the nearest stores and outlets, which has raised the sales at the regional retail stores.
Europe is anticipated to have a prominent share due to energy-efficient electric ovens to enhance baking operations. Additionally, rising consumer potential savings has created a subtle demand for confectionary artisan baked goods.
Competitive Landscape
Key Players to Expand Market Owing to Acquisition Strategies
Primary players in the market have used strategic acquisition strategies to gain market traction. In August 2021, Schenck Process Group (SPG), a key bakery processing equipment supplier, acquired Solid Handling and Process Engineering Co., Ltd. (SHAPE). The acquired company is a specialist in powder technology provider located in Bangkok. Market players are focusing on expanding the market share by increasing their customer reach. In May 2021, Gemini/KB Systems collaborated with Sveba Dahlen for the introduction of gas and oil-fired oven variety. The I 62 Rack is a programmable computerized control panel of accommodating multiple bake chambers.
Key Industry Development
July 2022: Swiss technology bakery equipment manufacturing group Bühler and investment group Jordanian Al-Hazaa opened a cutting-edge flour mill (Ayla Mill) in Aqaba, Jordan.
Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bakery-processing-equipment-market-107112
List of Key Players Profiled in the Report
- Bühler Group (Switzerland)
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
- The Middleby Corporation (U.S.)
- JBT Corporation (U.S.)
- Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico (Italy)
- ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. (U.S.)
- MARKEL CORPORATION (U.S.)
- Heat and Control, Inc. (U.S.)
- RHEON Automatic Machinery co., ltd (Japan)
- Schenck Process Holding GmbH (Germany)
Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Definition, By Segment
- Research Methodology/Approach
- Data Sources
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
- Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Short-term Impact
- Long-term Impact
- Competition Landscape
- Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
- Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
- Global Bakery Processing Equipment Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021
- Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029
- Key Findings
- By Product Type (USD)
- Mixers
- Oven & Proofers
- Gas Based Oven
- Electric Based Oven
- Sheeters & Molders
- Dividers
- Others (Bread Slicers, etc.)
- By Application (USD)
- Bread
- Cakes & Pastries
- Cooking & Biscuits
- Pizza Crust
- Others (Breadcrumbs, etc.)
- By Mode Of Operation (USD)
- Semi-automatic
- Automatic
- By End User (USD)
- Bakeries
- Retail Bakery
- Artisan Bakery
- Others (Freelance Bakery, etc.)
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Pilot Plants
- Low Capacity Processors
- Bakeries
- By Region (USD)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029
- Key Findings
Continued...
Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/bakery-processing-equipment-market-107112
Read R elated Reports:
Industrial Laundry Machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Fertilizer Spreader Market Size, Share & Trends
Cooling Towers Market Size, Share & Forecast
Outdoor Heating Market Share, Size & Growth
North America HVAC System Market Size, Share
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com