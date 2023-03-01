Peptide Therapeutics Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application (Metabolic, Cardiovascular Disorder, Respiratory, Cancers, GIT, Anti-infection, Pain, Renal, CNS), by Type (Generic, Innovative), by Type of Manufacturers (In-house, Outsourced) by Synthesis Technology (Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis [SPPS], Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis [LPPS], Hybrid Technology), and by Route of Administration (Parenteral Route, Oral Route, Pulmonary, Mucosal) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the peptide therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to reach US$ 70.14 billion by 2030. Owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing R&D relate to peptide therapeutics.

Market Drivers

The primary driver factor of the worldwide peptide therapeutics market is the increase in chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic diseases. The demand for peptide medications is rising as a result of the wide range of therapeutic applications offered by these drugs as well as their low toxicity, efficacy, safety, and tolerability. The market expansion is being significantly influenced by the rising R&D spending on peptide treatment and the existence of a robust pipeline. The major companies are making efforts to create brand-new peptide drug candidates for conditions like diabetes, obesity, infectious disorders, etc. Similarly, the global market is expanding due to the increased technological advancement in peptide manufacture. In addition, the growing number of elderly people leading unhealthy lifestyles and the rising need for affordable medicines are anticipated to support the expansion of the global market.

The global peptide therapeutics market has been analyzed from six perspectives– application, type, type of manufacturers, synthesis technology, route of administration, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global peptide therapeutics market is segmented into:

Metabolic

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory

Cancers

GTI

Anti-Infection

Pain

Renal

Cns

Others

The metabolic segment holds the largest market share of the global market in 2021. Due to rising prevalence of metabolic disorders such diabetes, obesity, and kidney illnesses as well as increased investment in the research and development of new peptide medicines for metabolic diseases, the metabolic disorders segment has a significant market share. Similar to this, the growing elderly population, which is more susceptible to metabolic disorders, is promoting the segment's expansion. Growth in this market is being fueled by an increase in unhealthy lifestyles and alcohol and tobacco consumption.

Excerpts from ‘By Type of Manufacturers Segmentation’

Based on the type of manufacturers, the global peptide therapeutics market is categorized into:

In-House

Outsourced

The in-house segment dominates the global peptide therapeutics market with the largest market share in 2021. The in-house segment's dominant position can be attributable largely to the rising expense of outscoring, and patent copyright issues are the segment's major driving force. Additionally, the major firms are engaged in the creation of peptide pharmaceuticals since these businesses have a strong infrastructure for the mass production of peptide drugs, which supports the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global peptide therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global peptide therapeutics market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The main driving factor of regional expansion is the increased frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease according to the American Cancer Society there are an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in 2022 in U.S. Additionally, the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors are well-established in the region. The presence of research organizations in the region is also assisting in increasing regional growth. Government organizations in the region are investing in peptide medication R&D.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Peptide therapeutics market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A

Lonza Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 34.51 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 70.14 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Application, Type, Type of Manufacturers, Synthesis Technology, Route Of Administration, And Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

