Augmedix Names Rod O’Reilly as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Proven Healthcare Technology Executive Joins Augmedix Board, Committed to Addressing Access, Outcomes and Physician Burnout

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that Rod O'Reilly has been named to the Augmedix Board of Directors as non-executive chairman. One of the most influential executives in healthcare technology, Mr. O’Reilly brings unmatched experience and relationships to help shape Augmedix’s long-term profitable growth strategy.



Mr. O’Reilly has spent more than 25 years in executive leadership, most recently as EVP and President of Change Healthcare’s Software and Analytics Division, and previously held numerous senior executive roles at McKesson Technology Solutions. He has led organizations that span providers, hospitals and payers, and that provide solutions focused on driving better clinical and financial outcomes.

“Rod is a proven healthcare executive who has worked with stakeholders across the industry solving the critical challenges of access, outcomes, cost, and quality. We are thrilled to have him working with the Augmedix team to address the important and complex issues of healthcare access, patient outcomes and physician burnout at scale,” said Laurie McGraw, Augmedix’s lead independent director. “Rod’s decision to join our Board further validates Augmedix’s mission to enable clinicians to see the patient, not the technology, and to form a human connection at the point of care.”

Mr. O’Reilly added, “Augmedix has an immense opportunity to improve healthcare access and outcomes while reducing physician burnout through our clinical expertise and a leading AI first technology platform. Our strategy starts with documentation and in the long term helps transform healthcare by providing solutions at the point of care where they can have the greatest impact. This is the only way you bend the cost curve in healthcare.”

“Rod is joining our Board as Augmedix is hitting its stride,” commented Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix. “We exited calendar 2022 with $35 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and are seeing significant expansion within our existing clients, particularly from the larger health systems, which is contributing to a strong start to 2023. I look forward to leveraging Rod’s enormous knowledge and wealth of experience and relationships as Augmedix scales our products across a growing number of healthcare systems, physician practices and hospitals.”

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care without the intrusion of technology. Augmedix’s products extract data from natural physician-patient conversations and convert it to medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. To achieve this, the company’s Ambient Automation Platform uses Automated Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing, supported by medical documentation specialists.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit augmedix.com .

