Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,161 in the last 365 days.

Small Pharma to Present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Company will also host a cocktail reception on Tuesday, March 7

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, is pleased to announce that George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will participate in Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, taking place on March 6 - 8, 2023 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. 

Small Pharma will also host a cocktail reception with guest speaker Jerry Rosenbaum, MD, Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Neuroscience of Psychedelics.

Details of the Company’s presentation and cocktail reception are as follows:

Company Presentation
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Time: 10.30 a.m. EST
Webcast: To join virtually, register here

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Small Pharma’s management team, please contact eric@lifesciadvisors.com.

Cocktail Reception (3-minute walk from conference venue)
Location: Porto, Ring Rd, Boston, MA 02199
Guest Speaker: Jerry Rosenbaum, MD, Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Time: 5:00-7:00 p.m. EST
RSVP: jenny.maguire@smallpharma.com

About Small Pharma
Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT). The Company is advancing clinical programs of SPL026 and SPL028 with supportive therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, and was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) for IV SPL026 with supportive therapy for Major Depressive Disorder. In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.
George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk
Tel: +1 (646) 751-4363

Investor Relations Contacts:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors
Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com
Tel: +1 (646) 889-1200

Media Relations Contacts:
Jaber Mohamed
MHP Communications
Email: smallpharma@mhpc.com
Tel: +44 (0)7720 326 847 

Cautionary Note
Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The MHRA or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding its therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Small Pharma to Present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more