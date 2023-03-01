First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate in Three March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BRADENTON, Fla., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it will participate in three March investor conferences.



The Company will host a fireside chat at the 44th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. at 10:25 AM ET and meet with institutional investors.

The Company will host a fireside chat at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference in Miami, Fla. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET and meet with institutional investors.

The Company will meet with institutional investors at the Citi 2023 Global Consumer Conference in Aventura, Fla. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.





The fireside chats will be webcast live at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after they have concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farmstand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work award and named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 470 First Watch restaurants in 29 states and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Raphael Gross

203.682.8252

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact:

FirstWatch@icrinc.com