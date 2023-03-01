Submit Release
CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

 
Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date:   Monday, March 13
Time:   11:20 am Eastern Time
Format:   Fireside Chat
Webcast:   http://ir.cymabay.com/events
     

About CymaBay
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), PRIority MEdicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class treatment for people with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

Cautionary Statements
Any statements made in this press release and at the conference referenced above regarding the potential for seladelpar to treat PBC and potentially improve clinical symptoms of the disease, the potential benefits to patients, and the timing of the release of seladelpar clinical data are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to: the success, cost and timing of product development activities; effects observed in trials to date that may not be repeated in the future; any delays or inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; and the ability to obtain sufficient financing to complete development, regulatory approval and commercialization of product candidates. Additional risks relating to CymaBay are contained in CymaBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. CymaBay disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Public Relations Contact:                                    

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
(973) 818-8198
Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com 

Investor Relations Contact:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7578
Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com 

 


