Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced senior management’s participation at the following investor events in March:



Cowen 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2:40 p.m. ET. Citi West Coast Biotech Bus Trip Members of Pliant’s senior management will meet with investors on Thursday, March 23, 2023, as part of an invitation-only event hosted by Citi.



Interested parties can access the Cowen and Oppenheimer fireside chats from the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website with an audio archive available for 30 days from the time it is made available.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of bexotegrast in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant is initiating a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.PliantRx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

IR@Pliantrx.com