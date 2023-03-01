Sodium Silicate Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2027

Sodium Silicate Market | Top Factors

North America is estimated to maintain fastest growth rate during forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand from various end-use industries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research divides the sodium silicate market into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead status by 2027. However, North America is estimated to maintain fastest growth rate during forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand from various end-use industries, including pulp & paper, industrial, and construction.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Sodium Silicate Market by Form (Crystalline and Anhydrous), Type (Liquid and Solid), Grade (Neutral and Alkaline), Application (Paints, Adhesives, Refractories Tube Winding, Detergent, Catalyst, and Others), and End Use (Pulp & Paper, Construction, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in application in the detergents and soap industry, demand from the rubber and tire industry for its abrasion and wear-resistant characteristics, and rise in demand from the pulp & paper industry drive the global sodium silicate market. However, the availability of substitutes and hazardous effects hinder the market growth.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the sodium silicate market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sodium silicate market generated $7.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $9.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Tokuyama Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Merck Millipore Limited, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, CIECH S.A., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Kiran Global Chem Limited. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The research bifurcates the market into liquid and solid. The liquid segment accounted for the highest market share for 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the solid segment is projected to register the higher growth rate. This is due to low cost, ease in transportation, and high solubility in water.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the sodium silicate market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The report sub-segments the market into anhydrous and crystalline. The crystalline segment held the market share in 2019, and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to various applications in industrial activities, especially in tube winding and refractories.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

