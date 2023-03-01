Organic & Natural Health Association Names Naomi Whittel Board of Directors President

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic & Natural Health Association (O&N Health) has elevated Naomi Whittel , founder & CEO of Naomi Whittel Brands , from her board seat she was elected to in 2019, to now serve as president of the board of directors, while transitioning founding president, and Venable, LLP partner, Todd Harrison to a new position as board counsel.

“This is a very exciting development for Organic & Natural Health Association as it shows how far we have grown and matured under Karen Howard ’s leadership,” said Harrison. “With Karen and Naomi leading the association’s efforts, Organic & Natural Health is poised to make huge gains in the near future, and I cannot think of a better person to serve as the president of our association.”

Whittel, a serial entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and respected thought leader in the health and wellness industry, also sits on the board of The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center as an advisory board member . She says her commitment to O&N Health stems from her passion for navigating and improving the supply chain.





“Originally, I was drawn to Organic & Natural Health’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, traceability and continuous quality improvement for consumers,” said Whittel. “This is exactly where I care to focus my time and attention. Organic & Natural Health’s mission is to unite consumers and corporations and transform business practices in alignment with regenerative systems to support the health of people and the planet. With this mission, Organic & Natural Health continues to unite and develop shared solutions that honor our resources and future. I am very excited about driving forward our collective commitments in my new role as president.”

O&N Health has also appointed a new board member, Sandra Baek Lee , CEO of NJ Labs . Lee is a nationally recognized provider and advocate for quality in chemistry and microbiology testing that serves the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplement, cosmetic and cannabis/CBD industries. As a scientist, and one of the few female CEOs in the analytical testing industry, she is recognized for her unfailing passion for chemistry and how it influences multiple aspects of consumers’ lives.





“We continue to keep pushing the envelope in everything that we do and when we see gaps or problems, we are quick to take action,” said Howard, CEO and executive director of O&N Health. “This is a unique benefit of being a member of Organic & Natural Health. With us you will always be on the forefront of the big issues, without us being influenced by money or politics. Our members and board members are fully vetted to provide the most current and relevant counsel and services to confront the many challenges we face as an industry.”

O&N Health’s eighth annual conference in January focused on current hot industry topics and trends including Amazon consumer deception, emerging Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, and synthetic biology threats. Some of the outcomes of the conference include collaborating with reputable supplement companies to evaluate a new proposal, called “Amazon Supplement Claims Evaluation Program” (ASCEP), that would enable brands to activate a formal complaint process and prevent sellers from mislabeling their products; showing companies that the financial impact of ESG on business finances are 30% more profitable when they follow the standards; and outlining the potential threats of synthetic biology for companies and consumers. To be an active influence and changemaker in the industry, learn more at: https://organicandnatural.org .

