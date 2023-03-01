CBDistillery Becomes the First CBD Brand to Advertise on Twitter in the US

The cannabis industry leader drives historic change and positive future impact with marketing efforts that educate and inform consumers.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), today announced the company’s top-selling cannabinoid brand CBDistillery® is the first-ever CBD brand to advertise on Twitter under the platform’s new policy allowing cannabis companies to market their brands to consumers in the United States. CBDistillery is pioneering this industry-changing moment in an advertising campaign that launched on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



Being the first CBD brand to advertise under Twitter’s new policy is an acknowledgement by Twitter that CBDistillery’s exemplary standards, including its stringent compliance and quality control, positioned the company as a top candidate to be selected for this opportunity.

“Becoming the first CBD brand to advertise on Twitter is a huge win for us, especially as a part of our larger efforts to impact and drive the future of the industry. We have always made every effort to be industry innovators with a goal that those efforts drive momentous and necessary change,” said Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. “As leaders of the #CBDMOVEMENT®, our ability to make this a turnkey moment and achieve this revolutionary milestone speaks to our company’s reputation as well as our compliance and quality efforts.”

CBDistillery can now educate and share the benefits of its hemp-derived CBD products with consumers on Twitter, while also leading them directly to their website for more information and point of purchase. Advertising on Twitter allows CBDistillery to target and reach consumers within their demographic who would be most likely to use the company’s products based on similar interests. Consumers can find CBDistillery’s series of advertisements on Twitter, which were created in partnership with FlowerShop Media.

CBDistillery has been at the forefront of marketing innovation in the space since its launch in 2016, from creating the #CBDMOVEMENT® to becoming one of the first cannabis brands to advertise on billboards in Times Square in 2019. Today’s announcement marks a further step towards industry growth and evolution, which has been a hallmark of CBDistillery’s operating history.

About Balanced Health Botanicals and CBDistillery™:

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives with the people’s best interests in mind. The company’s goal is to empower users to achieve balanced health and wellness using carefully formulated, rigorously tested and quality-assured CBD products. From delivering plant-powered remedies to support physical and mental health to offering trustworthiness and transparency through industry research, CBD education and customer testimonials, the company is here to support customers’ wellness journeys and help users discover the best version of themselves.

CBDistillery® is the flagship brand of Balanced Health Botanicals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

For more information about CBDistillery, please visit www.thecbdistillery.com.

