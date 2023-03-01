Blue Moon Encourages Canadians to Rediscover Moments of Brightness On National Day of Unplugging

On March 3, Blue Moon is inviting Canadians to disconnect from tech and reconnect with friends by going on #MoonMode

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s no secret that Canadians' outlook isn’t as bright as it once was - only 1 in 10 Canadians report being truly happy and Canada slipped 10 spots on the World Happiness Report since 2010 . And while many factors might be to blame, it’s clear that an endless cycle of scrolling and double tapping through our phones is contributing to our growing unhappiness: a recent survey conducted by Blue Moon revealed 73% of 19-34 year old Canadians experience FOMO or negative emotions because of things they see online at least some of the time. That’s why, as a beer made brighter, Blue Moon is interrupting our mobile routines and encouraging Canadians to disconnect to reconnect with their friends and family IRL on March 3, the National Day of Unplugging, by putting phones on Do Not Disturb a.k.a #MoonMode.







Always-on, overly connected and tech dependent Canadians are forgetting to leave room for the important bright spots that contribute to our happiness, like putting down phones, spending time with friends, and making IRL memories over a Blue Moon beer! Because it’s not just those using their phones whose moods are suffering for it: 62% of Canadians ages 19-34 have a negative reaction when friends and family spend time on their phones around them.

To remind Canadians of the importance of taking time to truly unplug, Blue Moon is launching the first-ever line of coasters for your phone. These artfully-crafted coasters will put phones on #MoonMode and allow users to spend meaningful moments with friends, helping the 55% of Canadians (19-34) who say they find it hard to stay off their phones in social settings at least some of the time.

“We want to remind Canadians that unplugging to be truly present during life’s bright moments, can have a drastic impact on how you walk away from an experience or interaction,” says Luca Garofalo, Brand Manager, Blue Moon Canada. “#MoonMode is all about disconnecting to reconnect, and our coasters will help you do just that by disabling your notifications. Allowing you to enjoy a refreshingly bright Blue Moon, in good company, completely undisturbed from the digital world.”

The exclusive #MoonMode coasters will be available for purchase at bluemooncanada.ca/moonmode while quantities last. For those who miss the chance to purchase, Blue Moon encourages setting phones to DND or silencing notifications to join Blue Moon in going #MoonMode on March 3rd. But don’t stop there: Blue Moon reminds Canadians to turn on #MoonMode beyond National Day of Unplugging to combat the unhappiness brought on by digital distractions. After all, Canadians could ALL use a little more brightness in their lives - and a little less brightness on their screens.

Be sure to stay tuned to Blue Moon’s social channels for more stats and unplugging tips! And don’t forget to tag @bluemoon_canada and use #MoonMode to share your moments of brightness on National Day of Unplugging.

About the Blue Moon Brightness Survey

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Blue Moon was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue . 1,498 randomly selected Canadian adults of drinking age (19 years or older) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from February 10th to February 11th 2023. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com , MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Maru Group

The experience & insights platform

Maru is a world leading CX and insights software and advisory services company. The company was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of software and advisory services delivering data in real time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience, and access to the best minds in research. A flexible service model makes it possible for clients to choose to self-serve using the software platform directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize the software along with knowledgeable support from insights experts. Maru is a proud member of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud .

