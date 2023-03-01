Ever After Foods Debuts Disruptive Cultivated Meat Production Platform

/EIN News/ -- Plurinuva Rebrands as Ever After Foods and Launches Scalable Platform for the Cost-Effective Production of Sustainable Cultivated Meat Products

Eliminates Barriers Faced by Current Cultivated Meat Approaches That Rely on Enormous Bioreactors Infeasible for Scalable Animal Cell Cultivation

HAIFA, Israel, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodtech innovator Ever After Foods, formerly known as Plurinuva when it spun out of 3D cell-based technology pioneer Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR) last year, today announced that it has officially launched its patented bioreactor platform to produce cultivated meat. Backed by the Tnuva Group, Israel’s largest food producer, the company has created the first production platform that can bring cultivated meat to the mass market at scale.

“In less than a year, Ever After Foods developed a solution unlike any other in the market through massive technological advancements that evolved the original biotech-focused technology into a food-grade platform. We see incredible potential for Ever After Foods to transform cells into high-quality cultivated meat products,” said Yaky Yanay, Pluri CEO and President, as well as Chairman of Ever After Foods.

Ever After Foods’ proprietary scalable bioreactor system for cultivated meat production overcomes the critical scaling challenge faced by industry players. Its manufacturing plants will require significantly lower capital expenditures and lower production costs – providing a 700 percent increase in productivity when compared to other cultivated meat technology platforms.

“Current cultivated meat companies all use very similar methods for growing cells and face insurmountable challenges when it comes to scaling production in a cost-effective manner. To achieve cost parity, their methods will demand huge bioreactors of more than 10,000-liters, which are infeasible for use with animal cells. Ever After Foods’ disruptive technology enables significantly higher cultivated meat production capacity, with efficiencies that lower resources and costs. We can currently produce more than 10 kilograms of cultivated meat mass with just a 35-liter bioreactor and have a proven path to scale and reach price parity,” said Ever After Foods CEO Eyal Rosenthal.

Ever After Foods achieves uncompromised meat taste and texture for cultivated products. Its cell-based technology produces cultivated meat comprised of all the essential components found in conventional meat, such as fat and muscle cells, as well as the related extra cellular matrix (ECM) proteins.

“Leveraging its unique production platform, Ever After Foods will transform the food system by reinventing how we produce and consume meat. Ever After Foods is prepared to spearhead the move toward the efficient development, production and distribution of, delicious, high-quality cultivated meat products at mass scale,” said Eyal Malis, CEO of the Tnuva Group.

With the United Nations predicting the global population will climb to 9.7 billion by 2050 and global meat demand predicted to far-outpace what the planet’s natural resources can support, cultivated meat provides an animal-friendly alternative that can deliver even more nutrients and protein, while dramatically reducing environmental impacts such as greenhouse gas emissions, and agricultural land and water usage. While alternative meats are expected to account for 60 percent of the global meat market by 2040, cultivated meat is forecasted to outpace plant-based alternatives. While cultivated meat is not yet available for sale or consumption in the United States, given recent groundbreaking progress with the FDA and early markets like Singapore, the industry needs to scale production in preparation for global availability.

“This is not a fad. Addressing food security, health, sustainability and animal-welfare concerns, cultivated meat is the future of food. Our new name, logo and branding underscore our ambition to deliver the future of meat, sustainably, ever after,” concluded Rosenthal.

About Ever After Foods

Ever After Foods has developed a proprietary technology platform to produce cultivated meat with unmatched cost-efficient scalability. They are leading the reinvention of meat by delivering an ethical, sustainable way to create slaughter-free, delicious, premium cultivated meat products at unprecedented scale. Ever After Foods is committed to bringing cultivated meat to the mass market. The company was spun out of technology pioneer Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR) and is backed by the Tnuva Group, Israel’s largest food producer. Learn more at https://everafterfoods.com/.

