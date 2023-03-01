Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,072 in the last 365 days.

GeneDx to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that company management will participate at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA. Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

GeneDx, (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets.

For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

Investor contact
Tricia Truehart
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media contact
Stephanie Kahan
Press@GeneDx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

GeneDx to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more