CorVel Recognized as a Great Place to Work® Certified Company

Employees Cite Justice, Leadership Behavior, and Engagement as Factors Contributing to an Outstanding Workplace Experience

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The award is based on independent surveys of its 4,400 employee base. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.



“This recognition, for the third year in a row, is a testament to the dedication and passion of the CorVel team. Being certified as a Great Place to Work shows what we have always known; our business succeeds when our employees are given the opportunity to learn, grow and advance. We celebrate and thank our team for all they do to earn this recognition,” said Michael Combs, CorVel’s President, and CEO.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

