Plasma Fractionation Market is Expected to Reach $36.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

The plasma fractionation industry is expected to experience robust growth in the near future. This will be driven by the increasing demand for therapeutic and diagnostic plasma-based products, such as albumin, immunoglobulins, and clotting factors. In addition, the development of new treatments and therapies using plasma fractions is expected to further fuel the growth of this industry. Additionally, the increasing demand for plasma fractionation from the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the industry's growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, is likely to propel the market for plasma fractionation. The rising prevalence of hemophilia and other blood clotting disorders is also expected to further fuel the industry's growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for therapeutic and diagnostic plasma-based products in emerging markets is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the plasma fractionation industry.

Plasma Fractionation market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $26.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $36.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing use of immunoglobulins in various off-label indication and growing genetic research for characterizing and diagnosing immunodeficiency resulting in increased application of plasma fractionation products, growing geriatric population such as the population of people above 60 age expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, increased use of protease inhibitors such as alpha-1-antitrypsin for the treatment of lung diseases, and increased incidence of communicable diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Plasma Fractionation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $26.5 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $36.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increased risk of communicable diseases Key Market Drivers Growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas

Notable Plasma Fractionation mergers and acquisitions for 2022 – 2022 include:

Grifols and CSL Limited: Grifols, a Spanish healthcare company, has agreed to acquire CSL Limited, an Australian biotechnology firm, for $3.1 billion.

Roche Holding AG and Spark Therapeutics: Roche Holding AG, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, has agreed to acquire Spark Therapeutics, a U.S. biotechnology company, for $4.3 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Shire Plc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, has agreed to acquire Shire Plc, a British biotechnology company, for $62 billion.

CSL Behring and Bioverativ: CSL Behring, a subsidiary of CSL Limited, has agreed to acquire Bioverativ, a U.S. biotechnology company, for $11.6 billion.

Baxter International Inc. and Baxalta Incorporated: Baxter International Inc., a U.S. healthcare company, has agreed to acquire Baxalta Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, for $32 billion.

Growth Drivers of Plasma Fractionation Market from Macro to Micro:

Macro Level:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as immunodeficiency, hemophilia, cancer, etc.

Increasing demand for plasma-derived medicines, such as immunoglobulins, clotting factors, albumin, etc.

Increasing government initiatives and funding for the development and commercialization of plasma-derived products.

Technological advancements in the plasma fractionation process.

Micro Level:

Increasing demand for affordable and safe plasma fractionation products.

Growing focus on improving the efficacy and safety of plasma fractionation products.

Growing adoption of new technologies, such as membrane filtration and chromatography, for improving plasma fractionation process performance.

Increasing collaborations and partnerships between plasma fractionation companies and research institutions.

Hypothetic Challenges of Plasma Fractionation Market in Near Future:

Increasing competition from recombinant proteins and biosimilars: As recombinant proteins and biosimilars become more widely used, they may displace the need for plasma fractionation in certain therapeutic areas. Additionally, these alternatives may be more cost-effective and present fewer risks of adverse reactions.

Poor donor compliance: Plasma fractionation requires a steady supply of high-quality plasma. As donor compliance rates decline due to new regulations or a lack of financial incentives, this could limit the availability of plasma and increase the cost of fractionation.

Regulatory hurdles: The regulatory environment for plasma fractionation is constantly changing. Companies must ensure that their processes and products meet all applicable laws and regulations in order to remain competitive.

Rising costs of production: The costs of producing plasma-derived products are increasing due to the need for advanced processing techniques and the rising cost of raw materials. This could lead to higher prices for consumers, reducing demand for these products.

Changing consumer preferences: Consumers are increasingly looking for more natural and sustainable products. As a result, demand for plasma-derived products may decrease as other alternatives become more popular.

Top 3 Use Cases of Plasma Fractionation Market:

Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy: Plasma fractionation is used to produce immunoglobulin replacement products, such as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG). These are used to treat primary immunodeficiency diseases, such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Blood Clotting Factor Replacement Therapy: Plasma fractionation is used to produce blood clotting factors, such as Factor VIII and Factor IX, which are used to treat patients with hemophilia.

Albumin Replacement Therapy: Plasma fractionation is used to produce albumin, which is used to treat acute infections, burns, and shock. Albumin is also used to treat protein-energy malnutrition.

