Portions of I-29, ND 13 closed due to winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from Interstate 29 to Wahpeton due to snow drifts, icy road conditions and near-zero visibility.



Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.



The following road closures remain in place:



Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo

U.S. Highway 52 from Harvey to Jamestown

U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border

Motorists should be warned that secondary roads across North Dakota could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



- ### -

