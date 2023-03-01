Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Extends Nationwide Reach with the Addition of Dubs Herschlip and Seattle Office Location
A true Washington state native son, Dubs brings decades of well-honed legal and professional experience expanding DBL’s West Coast reach into the vital Seattle technology corridor.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), announced today that the veteran-owned law firm continues to expand its nationwide reach with the newest addition of Partner Dubs Herschlip, along with a new Seattle office location.
Herschlip will join DBL as their newest Partner in Seattle, Washington. He has been providing exceptional legal services for over 22 years and has encompassed a wide array of legal topics, making him uniquely versed and knowledgeable in the many facets of clients' legal issues.
DBL considers the West Coast as part of their strategic national expansion. The Seattle office, along with its presence in California, helps to further solidify this goal.
“I’m so excited to be joining DBL, for both my clients and me. For me, it will offer the opportunity to bond with colleagues and increase the areas we can offer services nationwide and, in some situations, internationally and include the practices of patents, bankruptcy, immigration, and tax advice we previously did not offer,” Herschlip said. “For my clients, they’re going to benefit from all of those same aspects and have access to many more attorneys in litigation cases, or when I’m on vacation to urgently satisfy their legal needs.”
After graduating from the University of Washington School of Law, Dubs returned to his hometown of Mukilteo to establish his practice and serve the community he loves. He has since been providing comprehensive legal services across the state of Washington.
With 12 office locations across the country and Puerto Rico, DBL plans for continued expansion. Their attorneys are licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside the United States.
