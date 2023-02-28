Submit Release
The delegation of Uzbekistan took part in the “C5 + 1” meeting in Astana

UZBEKISTAN, February 28 - Acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov took part in the “C5+1” Ministerial meeting of the countries of Central Asia and the United States of America, held on February 28, 2023 in Astana. 

During the event, the heads of the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the United States of America discussed topical issues of interaction. 

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

