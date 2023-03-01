Dengue Virus Diagnostic Tests Market: Year 2023 -2030, Sizing Up the Share | Allied Market Research

Dengue Virus Diagnostic Tests Market size, share

Dengue Virus Diagnostic Tests Market by Type (Rapid Molecular Assay, Biomarker Assay, and IsoAmp Assay) and End User (Hospitals and Research Institutes)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to WHO, dengue affects about 50-100 million people worldwide, annually. It is a vector-borne highly communicable disease. This report discusses the diagnostic tests used to confirm the presence of dengue in one individual. Dengue virus diagnostic tests are medical tests used to detect the presence of the dengue virus in a person's blood or other body fluids.

The market for dengue virus diagnostic tests is expected to grow in the coming years, due to the increasing incidence of dengue fever in many parts of the world. Factors driving growth in the market include advancements in technology, increasing awareness about dengue fever, and government initiatives to control the spread of the virus. Some of the major players in the market include Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Qiagen N.V.

The growth of the global dengue virus diagnostic tests market is driven by an increase in the incidence of dengue fever. However, low awareness in emerging nations and high under diagnosis rate restrain the market growth at present. Rising awareness about symptoms for dengue fever and increasing government initiatives to provide better healthcare facilities will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

1. Antigen detection tests: These tests look for the presence of dengue virus proteins in a person's blood. One commonly used antigen detection test is the NS1 antigen test, which can detect the virus as early as the first day of symptoms.

2. Antibody detection tests: These tests look for the presence of antibodies that the body produces in response to the dengue virus. There are two types of antibody detection tests: IgM and IgG. IgM antibodies are produced early in the infection and can be detected in the blood within 3-5 days after the onset of symptoms. IgG antibodies are produced later in the infection and can be detected in the blood after about 14 days.

3. Molecular tests: These tests detect the genetic material (RNA) of the dengue virus in a person's blood. One example of a molecular test is the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which can detect the virus within the first few days of symptoms.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Arkray

2. Ceres Nanosciences

3. Roche Diagnostics International

4. Corgenix Medical Corp

5. FK Biotecnologia SA

6. QuantuMDx Group

7. Sansure Biotech

8. Quidel Corp

9. Whidiag SAS

10. Pictor

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By type, the market includes rapid molecular assays, biomarker assays, IsoAmp assays, and others. Rapid molecular assays are molecular tests that can detect the virus quickly, often within hours. Biomarker assays detect antibodies or antigens associated with the virus. IsoAmp assays use isothermal amplification to detect the virus in a simple, portable test. Other tests may include serological assays or viral culture.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and research institutes. Hospitals are the primary end-users of dengue virus diagnostic tests, as they are responsible for diagnosing and treating patients with dengue fever. Research institutes may also use these tests for surveillance and research purposes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

1. North America: The North American market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The region is expected to see growth in the market due to increasing awareness about dengue fever and rising incidence of travel-related infections.

2. Europe: The European market includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Europe. The region is expected to see growth in the market due to increasing travel to dengue-endemic regions and the potential for local transmission in some areas.

3. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The region is expected to see the highest growth in the market due to high incidence of dengue fever in many countries in the region, as well as government initiatives to control the spread of the virus.

4. LAMEA: The LAMEA market includes Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The region is expected to see growth in the market due to the increasing incidence of dengue fever in some areas and government efforts to control the spread of the virus.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is the size of the dengue virus diagnostic tests market?

2. What are the key factors driving growth in the dengue virus diagnostic tests market?

3. What are the different types of dengue virus diagnostic tests available?

4. How do antigen detection tests work in diagnosing dengue fever?

5. How do antibody detection tests work in diagnosing dengue fever?

6. What is the role of hospitals in the dengue virus diagnostic tests market?

7. What is the role of research institutes in the dengue virus diagnostic tests market?

8. Which regions are expected to see the highest growth in the dengue virus diagnostic tests market?

9. Who are some of the major players in the dengue virus diagnostic tests market?

10. What are some of the challenges facing the dengue virus diagnostic tests market, and how are they being addressed?

