Kaswiz, Lagos-Based Hip-Hop/Rap Artist, to Release New Single "Hopeless"

The official artwork for kaswiz's new single "Hopeless"

BARAS, RIZAL, PHILIPPINES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Record label Coffeecat Records is excited to announce the upcoming release of Kaswiz's new single, "Hopeless." The two-track single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting March 9, 2023.

Kaswiz, known for his unique blend of hip-hop, rap, and pop, has been steadily gaining a following in the Lagos music scene. With "Hopeless," he showcases his versatility and range by exploring two different genres.

The first track of the single is a drill music variation of "Hopeless," while the second track is a hip-hop/pop variation of the same song. Both versions are emotive and heartfelt, exploring the theme of heartbreak.

[Quote from Kaswiz] "I'm excited to share 'Hopeless' with the world. These songs are very personal to me and I hope they resonate with listeners who have been through heartbreak and pain."

"Hopeless" is a powerful and moving release that showcases Kaswiz's talent and potential as an artist. The two variations of the song are a testament to his versatility and his ability to blend different genres seamlessly.

Kaswiz, originally from Lagos, Nigeria, has been steadily gaining a following in the Nigerian music scene. With the support of Coffeecat Records, he is poised to break out on a global scale.

