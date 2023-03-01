Elizabeth Gooch MBE joins the CyberQ Group Board
Elizabeth Gooch MBE joins the CyberQ Group Board to assist with the next level of global growth.
" I’m delighted to welcome Elizabeth Gooch MBE to the CyberQ Group international team as we embark on our next level of global growth.”WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group welcomes Elizabeth Gooch MBE as its Board Advisor to assist the company in its next level of global growth.
— Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO
Elizabeth has founded a successful UK tech company, invented a technology product and pioneered a new, emerging technology market that today is worth over $3bn. She is a recipient of prestigious awards such as “The Telegraph's Most Disruptive Entrepreneurs”, “Top 50 Women in Technology”, and “Woman of the Year - Outstanding Contribution to Technology” to name a few.
Elizabeth is a coach, mentor and investor in tech growth companies. She helps founders/leaders implement a scalable, repeatable business model and ignite sales and delight customers and is an active NED and Chair of RemCo on PLC Boards.
Chris Woods, Founder and CEO said " I’m delighted to welcome Elizabeth to the CyberQ Group team as we embark on our next level of global growth. Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience as a successful entrepreneur, she has an impressive track record in scaling businesses within the cyber market. CyberQ Group had a record year in 2022 and we are looking forward to building on that with a strong management team on a Global scale. CyberQ Group is a leading business in Cyber Security and we are keen to help cement the Midlands as a Cyber hub as well as execute further global growth, an exciting future awaits CyberQ Group".
Elizabeth Gooch MBE CyberQ Group Board Advisor, "Protecting the privacy and security of individuals and organisations is more critical now than ever before and as a result, the global cyber security market is growing at a rapid rate. Having worked in this sector previously, I have seen firsthand the importance of preventing cyber attacks and the opportunities for ambitious companies in the sector. I am absolutely delighted to be joining CyberQ Group and I’m looking forward to both helping the team achieve their growth ambitions and contributing to the vital work of keeping our digital world safe and secure."
CyberQ Group is delighted to have her join our international team.
CyberQ Group has been selected as one of the top 50 Midlands Tech Disruptors by Business Desk on 28 Feburary 2023. This further enhances our reputation as a leading cyber company in the Midlands. We are delighted to have been selected and are looking forward to the final later in the month.
About CyberQ Group
CyberQ Group is an award winning Cyber Security company created in 2016 with offices in the UK, USA and Philippines. CyberQ Group’s global team of cyber and business professionals have decades of combined experience within the cyber and technology sectors. We believe even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through collaboration, innovative technology and great people. We bring together the best of all these components, keeping your business cyber resilient.
CyberQ Group - We Make Your Business Cyber Resilient.
