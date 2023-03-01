"Revolutionizing Research: Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Poised for $37.87 Billion Growth by 2025"

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market size, share

"Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Expected to Reach $37.87 Billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7%: Allied Market Research"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory equipment and disposables are essential tools for conducting scientific research and experiments. They come in various forms, from small hand-held devices to large, complex machines, and are used in many different fields of science, such as biology, chemistry, physics, and engineering. According to Allied Market Research, the market size for laboratory equipment and disposables was valued at $24,286 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $37,872 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5240

Some examples of laboratory equipment include:

1. Microscopes: used to view objects too small to see with the naked eye, such as cells and bacteria.

2. Balances and scales: used to measure the weight or mass of objects.

3. Centrifuges: used to separate mixtures of liquids or solids based on their density.

4. Spectrophotometers: used to measure the absorption or emission of light by a substance.

5. pH meters: used to measure the acidity or basicity of a solution.

6. Incubators: used to maintain a controlled temperature and humidity for the growth of microorganisms or cells.

7. Pipettes and burettes: used to dispense small volumes of liquids with precision.

8. Autoclaves: used to sterilize equipment and supplies.

In addition to equipment, laboratories also use a variety of disposables, such as:

1. Petri dishes: used for culturing microorganisms or cells.

2. Test tubes and flasks: used for mixing, heating, or storing liquids.

3. Syringes and needles: used for injecting or withdrawing fluids.

4. Filters: used to remove impurities or particles from liquids or gases.

5. Gloves, masks, and gowns: used to protect against contamination and infection.

6. Pipette tips: used to dispense small volumes of liquids without cross-contamination.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Agilent technologies Inc

2. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

3. BRUKER CORPORATION

4. Danaher Corporation

5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company

6. PERKINELMER INC

7. Sartorius AG

8. Shhimadzu Corporation

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. Waters Corporation

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5240

𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Product Type:

Equipment:

a. Incubators: The incubator segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for cell culture applications, drug discovery, and protein expression analysis.

b. Laminar Flow Hood: The laminar flow hood segment is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing demand for sterile working conditions, particularly in the healthcare sector.

c. Micro Manipulation Systems: The micro manipulation systems segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for micromanipulation, particularly in the fields of biotechnology and cell biology.

d. Centrifuges: The centrifuges segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for protein purification, cell culture, and clinical diagnostics.

e. Lab Air Filtration System: The lab air filtration system segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for cleanroom environments and air purification in laboratories.

f. Scopes: The scopes segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for microscopy applications, particularly in the fields of cell biology and pathology.

g. Sonicators and Homogenizers: The sonicators and homogenizers segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for cell disruption and homogenization, particularly in the fields of biotechnology and life sciences.

h. Autoclaves and Sterilizers: The autoclaves and sterilizers segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for sterilization and disinfection, particularly in the healthcare sector.

i. Spectrophotometers & Microarray Equipment: The spectrophotometers & microarray equipment segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for DNA and protein analysis, particularly in the fields of genomics and proteomics.

j. Others: This segment includes various laboratory equipment such as balances and scales, pH meters, thermometers, and others.

Disposables:

a. Pipettes: The pipettes segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for precise liquid handling, particularly in the fields of drug discovery and clinical diagnostics.

b. Tips: The tips segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for contamination-free dispensing, particularly in the fields of genomics and proteomics.

c. Tubes: The tubes segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for sample storage and transport, particularly in the healthcare sector.

d. Cuvettes: The cuvettes segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for sample analysis, particularly in the fields of spectrophotometry and microarray analysis.

e. Dishes: The dishes segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for cell culture applications, particularly in the fields of drug discovery and regenerative medicine.

f. Gloves: The gloves segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and contamination control, particularly in the healthcare sector.

g. Masks: The masks segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for respiratory protection and infection control, particularly in the healthcare sector.

h. Cell Imaging Consumables: The cell imaging consumables segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for imaging applications, particularly in the fields of cell biology and pathology.

i. Cell Culture Consumables: The cell culture consumables segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for cell culture applications, particularly in the fields of drug discovery and regenerative medicine.

𝐁𝐘 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍

• North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f2d17c5840e28c3e75c63097a5f157bf