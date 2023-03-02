Bronchoscopy Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand 2030

Bronchoscopy Market Size

Bronchoscopy market size was valued at $2.55 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.30% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronchoscopy market size was valued at $2.55 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.30% from 2021 to 2030. Bronchoscopes are primarily used for the assessment and management of multiple respiratory and airway diseases. Conditions such as blockages, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), bronchopulmonary hemorrhage, tumors, airway stenosis, and inflammatory conditions can be detected and diagnosed through these devices. Furthermore, common reasons for needing bronchoscopy are a persistent cough, infection or something unusual seen on a chest X-ray or other test. In addition, bronchoscopy can also be used to obtain samples of mucus or tissue to remove foreign bodies or other blockages from the airways or lungs, or to provide treatment for lung problems.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Hoyo Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Cook Medical

Growth in hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, rise in demand for bronchoscopy owing to increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancements in bronchoscopy fuel the market growth. However, the dearth of trained physicians and pulmonologists may hinder the growth of the bronchoscope market.

Based on product, endoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2020. This is attributed to the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to the imaging systems and accessories, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements.

Based on end user, the bronchoscopy market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)/clinics. Hospitals commanded the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2020. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the high patient preference for hospital-based treatment & procedures, availability of skilled healthcare professionals, technologically advanced facilities, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Bronchoscopy remains one of the highest risk procedures within this population of patients due to its detectible disruption of airway mucosa and the increased pressures utilized to oxygenate and ventilate patients during the procedure. Secondary to the close contact between the medical personnel involved in the bronchoscopy and the patient, coughing and suction can produce significant amounts of droplets or aerosols, contaminating indoor equipment, procedure room’s air, all personnel present, and even resulting in a higher risk of patient-to-patient cross-infection. Nevertheless, bronchoscopy remains an imperative and important method for the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory illnesses that in certain instances cannot be postponed pending further progression of disease and clinical deterioration. Therefore, it is critical to stratify the patients requiring prompt bronchoscopy intervention along with those patients who may benefit from a delayed procedure.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Based on product, the endoscope held largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of usability, the reusable equipment held largest bronchoscopy market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By application, the bronchial treatment segment held largest segment in market and disposable equipment fastest growing segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

