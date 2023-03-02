Insulin Syringes Market Expected to Reach 2,401.51 Million by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Insulin Syringes Market Size

Insulin syringes market is projected to reach $2,401.51 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insulin syringes market was valued at $1,561.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,401.51 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. An insulin syringe aids in delivering insulin to diabetic patients in required doses. The insulin syringes consist of three parts-a needles, a barrel, and a plunger, and is available in various sizes. The needle is usually thin and short and covered with a special material such as silicone in order to allow it to slide through the skin causing minimal pain. Barrel is the chamber that holds the insulin. It is marked with calibrations designed to show the units of insulin being injected. The plunger is the narrow rod that slides up and down the length of the barrel. it serves to either draw the insulin into the barrel or release the insulin from the barrel through the needle. Further, the size of the insulin syringe is selected based on the desired dosage of insulin to be administered to diabetic patients.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Furthermore, the report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Novo Nordisk A/S, , Biocon Ltd Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Beckton and Dickinson Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Nipro Medical Corporation, Medline Industries and Hindustan syringe and medical device Ltd The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) are Medtronic., Sanofi S.A and Braun Melunsun

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3740

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. Lockdown, government regulations, and continuous increase in infection rate across the country created a widespread financial impact on neurology hospitals and clinics. Large number of hospitals and clinics have witnessed a drop in number of patient visits amid COVID-19 ultimately reducing client contact.

The overall impact of COVID -19 remain positive for insulin syringe market. As patients with different health issues such as, diabetes, and high blood pressure are at higher risk of getting affected by this virus. It is found that the mortality rate is high in a patient with diabetes compared to the general population. The people living having diabetes require continuous access to insulin (administrated with syringes or pens) and care. Without or irregular supply of insulin devices due to pandemic can seriously affect the health of a person with diabetes especially who are diagnosed with type-1 diabetes as they are totally dependent on insulin. In addition, according to National Center of Biotechnology Information diabetes is treated with angiotensin converting enzymes inhibitors and this has been discovered that coronavirus binds to the target cells through this enzyme, an enzyme expressed in the blood vessels and lungs. As an increasing level of ACE2 enzyme founded in diabetic patients, the chances of COVID-19 also increase in such patients. Thus, the adoption of insulin syringes and continuous glucose monitoring devices has increased for close monitoring and optimal management of diabetes.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4956578e9b75874a0072cae31bc412eb

On the basis of syringe size, 3c/10 cc syringes(0.3ml) segment holds the largest share in market in 2020. The growth of the segment is attributable to the factors such as increase in use of 3/10cc syringes (0.3ml) due to rise in the prevalence of Type 1diabetes across the world are the key factor anticipating the growth of market.

On the basis of disease type, type 2 diabetes segment holds the largest share in market in 2020. The growth of the segment is attributable to the factors such as rise in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles surge in prevalence of type diabetes across the world are the key factor anticipating the growth of market.

On the basis of end user, hospital & clinics segment holds the largest share in market in 2020 The growth of the segment is attributable to the factors such as rise in geriatric population and large patients pool and surge in prevalence type 2 diabetes across the world, which require the administration of insulin with the help of insulin syringes are the key factor anticipating the growth of market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3740

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of syringe size, the 3/10cc syringe segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospital & clinics industries segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, North America is held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the insulin syringes market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA



𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.