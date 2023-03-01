Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size to Exceed USD 6.16 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.0%

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size 2023

Increase in incidences of cancer worldwide and favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers & insurance providers drive the growth of the market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a disease in which lung tissues become thick and stiff over time, which results in reducing the oxygen-carrying capacity of the tissues. It is a type of chronic scarring lung disease characterized by a progressive and irreversible decline in lung function. The tissue in the lungs becomes thick and stiff, which affects the tissue that surrounds the air sacs in the lungs. The most common signs and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are shortness of breath and a persistent dry, hacking cough. Many affected individuals also experience a loss of appetite and gradual weight loss. Some people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis develop widened and rounded tips of the fingers and toes (clubbing) resulting from a shortage of oxygen

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size was Valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 6.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Increase in incidences of cancer worldwide, favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers & insurance providers, and rise in cigarette smoking drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. However, the unavailability of the proper treatment options restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• GNI Group Ltd

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

• Shiongi co Ltd

• Mission Therapeutics

• Biogen, Inc.

• Galapagos NV

• FibroGen, Inc.

𝐈𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Drug Type

• Pirfenidone

• Nintedanib

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Providers

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to high expenditure on R&D activities, the presence of major players & their product availability, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in R&D facilities and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By drug type, the pirfenidone segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030

• Nintedanib is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

