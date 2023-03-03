UnaTerra expanding its Sustainability Impact Committee to increase focus on Circular Economy

Rob Opsomer - Una Terra VC Fund - Sustainability Impact Committee Member

Rob Opsomer to join Una Terra Venture Capital Impact Fund as Sustainability Impact Committee Member

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective immediately, Rob Opsomer will join the Sustainability Impact Committee of UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund. UnaTerra is absolutely thrilled and excited that Rob accepted this mandate and looks forward to this collaboration.

Luca Zerbini, CEO and Managing Director of UnaTerra said: "Rob and I have known each other for many years. We worked together already in the early days of the New Plastics Economy at the Ellen McArthur Foundation, where he is currently a member of the Executive Leadership Team and has over the past years mobilised programmes in plastics, finance, fashion, and food. I cannot think of a better addition to UnaTerra as we focus our current fund entirely on circular economy. He will bring a solid strategic approach from his McKinsey days combined with a deep understanding of how to drive systems-change initiatives and leverage sustainable financing to accelerate the transition".

Rob Opsomer said: “More than ever, the world needs solutions that can rapidly tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, while creating new economic opportunities. Una Terra has set out to identify and catalyse innovators who are driving exactly such solutions, aiming for large-scale impact. I am delighted to contribute my expertise to support this journey”.

This appointment is the second of a few announcements that UnaTerra will release in the coming weeks to reveal its full Sustainability Impact Committee.

Many thanks to Rob for his trust in UnaTerra and for his environmental and financial leadership. We look forward to a productive and rewarding collaboration.

Rob Opsomer is an executive with deep expertise in circular economy, systems change, and plastics. He also has experience across the finance, fashion, and food sectors.

He is currently a member of the Executive Leadership Team at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, an international non-profit with a mission to accelerate the transition to a circular economy, where he oversees the Foundation's work on plastics and finance.

Before joining EMF, Rob was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised senior management of private and public sector clients, with a focus on finance and environmental sustainability.

Rob is a Fellow at Belgium’s 40 under 40. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where he majored in finance, and a Master’s degree in Software Engineering, focused on machine learning.

UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund is a €200M+ Series A-C venture capital impact fund domiciled in Luxembourg and headquartered in Zurich, focused on accelerating European scale-ups that are fostering innovative solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss, and targeting the removal from the environment of 2 Gt of CO2e and 1 Mt of plastic waste by 2030, so far resulted in over 4X gross MOIC.

UnaTerra received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is an active member of UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Klosters Forum (KF).

UnaTerra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund according to European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, Science-based Targets initiative and a B-Corp (Pending) organization, as well as committed to 1% philanthropic investment for the Planet. Finally, UnaTerra is part of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

The UnaTerra Sustainability Impact Committee advises its Investment Committee to ensure that the fund investments are aligned to its ESG and Sustainability agenda and enable the investing and operating teams to achieve the environmental and social objectives of the fund.