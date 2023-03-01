Aceis announces partnership with Servicely to revolutionize service management in India with AI-powered solutions
Aceis becomes the exclusive partner for Servicely's AI-powered service management platform in India.
Our partnership with Servicely reinforces our position as a leading technology solutions provider in India, and we look forward to delivering exceptional value to our clients,”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aceis, a leading provider of technology solutions and consulting services, has announced a strategic partnership with Servicely, a global leader in AI-powered service management solutions. As a part of the agreement, Aceis will be the only partner in India for Servicely's AI-powered service management platform.
This partnership is a significant development for the Indian market, as it brings together Aceis' expertise in implementing technology solutions for businesses and Servicely's advanced AI-powered service management solutions. This combination will help Indian businesses achieve operational excellence, improve customer experience, and drive growth.
"We are thrilled to partner with Servicely, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and delivering value to our clients," said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Aceis. "With this partnership, we are expanding our offerings to include Servicely's AI-powered service management platform, which will enable our clients to improve their operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."
Servicely's AI-powered service management platform is designed to help businesses automate service processes and enhance customer experience. The platform leverages advanced AI and machine learning technologies to optimize service delivery, reduce response times, and improve service quality. It also provides real-time insights into service operations, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions and continuously improve their service delivery.
"We are excited to partner with Aceis and expand our presence in the Indian market," said Dion Williams, CEO of Servicely. "Aceis has a strong reputation for delivering innovative technology solutions to businesses, and we are confident that our AI-powered service management platform will complement their offerings and enable their clients to achieve their business goals."
The partnership between Aceis and Servicely is expected to create new opportunities for businesses in India, helping them enhance their service delivery and drive growth. With this partnership, Aceis aims to strengthen its position as a leading provider of technology solutions and consulting services in the Indian market.
About Aceis: Aceis is a leading provider of technology solutions and consulting services, helping businesses achieve their goals through innovative technology solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record of success, Aceis delivers high-quality technology solutions that drive growth and innovation.
About Servicely: Servicely is a global leader in AI-powered service management solutions, enabling businesses to optimize their service operations and enhance customer experience. With advanced AI and machine learning technologies, Servicely's platform automates service processes and provides real-time insights, helping businesses improve service delivery and achieve operational excellence.
