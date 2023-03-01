Submit Release
Cardiff Creates the Biggest Buzz Around Beyonce Causing Hotel Prices to Soar

trivago have released data showing a large increase in hotel prices and searches in UK cities when Beyonce visits on her tour.

LONDON, ENGLAND, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A swarm of visitors are heading to the Welsh capital in May and there only seems to be one reason why Cardiff would become so popular.

Beyonce is playing in Cardiff on the 17th May and this has caused a 16,000% increase in hotel searches from 2022 according to data from trivago, for the fans desperate to get a ticket no matter how far they may have to travel.

The fans represented 40% of the hotel searches for a stay in the UK on May 17th vs less than 1% in 2022 on the same day.

But it’s not just the searches that are increasing. Cardiff hotel prices increased by 166% from the same day last year, making the city the most expensive place to stay on the 17th May in the UK.

Wales isn’t the only city suffering from the price increase, Edinburgh also saw a 510% search increase from 2022 and a price increase of 63%. Sunderland and London also saw searches and price increases on the day of the concert with prices around the Tottenham stadium in London increasing by 5%.

Amber Malley
Unity
+44 7760 665571
