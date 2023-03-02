Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc. are key Players in recombinant vaccines market

Recombinant Vaccines Market

The recombinant vaccines market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). In 2021, North America was the dominant region and is expected to remain dominant throughout the recombinant vaccines market forecast period, owing to high prevalence rate of chronic disease, increase in the number market players and surge in the vaccination rates in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period, owing to the presence of high populace countries such as India and China, which in turn increases the prevalence rate of infectious diseases, geriatric population, and the increasing number of product launch and other recombinant vaccines market trends adopted by the market players.

The key drivers for the recombinant vaccines market size are increase in research and development activities for recombinant vaccines, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and increase in rates of vaccinations globally. Moreover, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, emerging technologies for developing vaccines and rise in the number of product approvals also helps in the growth of the recombinant vaccines market size.

For instance, in June 2021, Merck and Sanofi received an approval for six-in-one pediatric combination vaccine in the U.S. However, prolong period for introduction of new vaccines is expected to hinder the growth of this market. Conversely, the high growth potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the recombinant vaccines market share.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the recombinant vaccines industry owing to the increase in the research and development activities for development of effective vaccines. In addition, the increase in the advantages of vaccines also helped in the growth of the vaccines.

Key Players-

Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

