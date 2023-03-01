CAGR of 8.2%: Retractable Awnings Market Set to Reach $13,820.0 Million Forecast by 2030

The retractable awnings market is expected to reach $ 13,820.0 million, At a CAGR of 8.2% forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retractable Awnings Market refers to the segment of the outdoor shade industry that produces and sells retractable awnings. Retractable awnings are outdoor shading structures that can be extended and retracted, usually using a motorized system, to provide shade when needed and to retract when not in use.

The retractable awnings market was valued at $ 6,024.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 13,820.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The Retractable awnings can be used for both residential and commercial purposes, providing shade and protection from the sun and rain for patios, decks, and outdoor seating areas. They come in a variety of styles, sizes, and materials to fit different design preferences and functional needs.

Leading market players in the global Retractable Awnings Market include:

Advanced Design Awnings & Signs, Commercial Awnings Ltd, Eide Industries, Inc., Marygrove Awnings, MARKILUX GmbH + CO. KG, Mitjavila, NuImagePro & NuImage Awnings, Shades Awnings, Sunesta, and Warema Renkhoff SE.

The global retractable awnings market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing demand for outdoor living spaces and the need for protection from UV rays and weather elements. The market is highly competitive, with several key players offering a range of products and services.

Factors driving the growth of the retractable awnings market include rising consumer disposable incomes, increasing focus on outdoor living and leisure, and growing awareness about the benefits of using retractable awnings for energy efficiency and cost savings. However, the market is also affected by various challenges, such as the high cost of premium products and the need for regular maintenance and repairs.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Retractable Awnings market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Retractable Awnings market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

