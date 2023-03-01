Food Ultrasound Market | Asia Pacific is expected to Emerge as the Fastest Growth-Generating Region for the Industry

Food Ultrasound Market Food Ultrasound Seg Market

Due to the rising demand for process efficiency through the optimization of time- and energy-saving technology drive the Food Ultrasound Market growth.

Global food ultrasound market is estimated to reach over USD 302.14 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Food Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Frequency (Non-Destructive Technique, Destructive Technique, Low-Frequency High-Intensity, And High-Frequency Low-Intensity), Function (Cleaning, Microbial (Enzyme) Inactivation, Quality Assurance, Homogenization & Emulsification, Cutting) And Food Product (Seafood & Meat, Vegetables & Fruits, Dairy, Beverages, Confectionery & Bakery, And Others)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The food sector employs ultrasound for a wide variety of operations, including freezing, harvesting, drying, tampering, bleaching, and sterilizing. By combining sterilizing substances with ultrasonic radiation, the number of germs in the food can be reduced. In addition to guaranteeing food product quality, ultrasound lowers processing expenses.



Get Free Sample Pages of Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1551



A longer shelf life is becoming a more popular consumer desire, food quality is becoming more of a concern, and nutritional content is being optimized. These factors are predicted to have an impact on the market. The market's growth is also related to the increase in technological production of food products such as fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products, baked goods, drinks, and confections, among others. Additional factors that are anticipated to significantly fuel the growth of the global food ultrasound market in the years to come include the quick technological advancement in the food processing industry in developing countries, the existence of standards and regulations governing food safety and quality in both developed and developing countries, and the rise in the consumption of processed foods.

List of Prominent Players in the Food Ultrasound Market:

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare

• Analogic Corporation

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Esaote S.p.a

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.

• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market for food ultrasound is expanding as a result of rising health consciousness, an aging population, and secure supply networks. Technical advancements constitute the trend toward market expansion. Additionally, as the demand for process efficiency has increased, so has the requirement for energy-efficient ultrasonic technology. Environmentally friendly technologies are also assisting in driving market expansion. Furthermore, the industry is rising as a result of the increased demand to reduce food waste and packaging time. The use of food ultrasound technology extends the shelf life of food items and helps to preserve the flavor, softness, and other natural qualities of meat.

Challenges:

Technology challenges and strict food safety requirements are two major variables that could cause a market decline. Food ultrasound systems employ cutting-edge hardware and components. High capital expenditures and qualified specialists are needed for deployment maintenance and operation. The food ultrasound market's revenue development is being constrained by many problems, including a lack of highly skilled professionals and costly capital requirements. Food is frequently affected by ultrasound's physical and chemical properties, which can result in things like discolouration and unpleasant flavors. This is another element that limit the market growth.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific food ultrasound market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Due to the rising demand for process efficiency through the optimization of time- and energy-saving technology, the Asia Pacific region now has a dominant position in the food ultrasound market. In addition, rising demand from developing nations like Japan, China, and India is promoting market expansion in the area. Additionally, the Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the market during the forecast period. This development is linked to the growth of R&D in ultrasonic food processing, which aims to reduce processing waste and preserve the product's quality.



Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1551



Recent Developments:

• In March 2021, sound Nutrition unveiled a clean-label sweet snack with an ultrasonic shaping method. High-frequency and low-amplitude sound waves are used in this technique to conserve nutrients, produce forms and textures, and improve flavour.

• In December 2020, the food industry will benefit from the new ultrasound technology that Abertay University developed. Fruits and vegetables now have a higher nutritional value because of this technology. By removing bioactive chemicals from food waste like orange peel and apple pomace, it can also be utilized to reduce and reuse food waste.

Segmentation of Food Ultrasound Market-

By Frequency-

• Non-Destructive Technique

• Destructive Technique

• Low-Frequency High-Intensity

• High-Frequency Low-Intensity

By Function-

• Cleaning

• Microbial (Enzyme) Inactivation

• Quality Assurance

• Homogenization & Emulsification

• Cutting

• Others

By Food product-

• Seafood & Meat

• Vegetables & Fruits

• Dairy

• Beverages

• Confectionery & Bakery

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1551



About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.