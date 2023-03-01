The immunotherapy segment is expected to witness highest CAGR in Skin Cancer Treatment Market during 2021 to 2031

skin cancer treatment market

The skin cancer treatment market size was valued at $7.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin cancer treatment options depend on the type of skin cancer, its size, location, and how far it has spread. The three main types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

Here are some common treatment options for skin cancer:

1. Surgery: This is the most common treatment for skin cancer. Depending on the type, size, and location of the cancer, the surgeon may remove the cancerous lesion and some surrounding healthy tissue.

2. Radiation therapy: This treatment uses high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells. It's often used for skin cancers that are hard to remove surgically.

3. Immunotherapy: This treatment uses drugs to boost the body's immune system to fight cancer cells. It's often used to treat advanced melanoma.

4. Targeted therapy: This treatment uses drugs that target specific genes or proteins in cancer cells to stop their growth. It's often used to treat advanced melanoma.

Depending on therapy, the market is divided into immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. The immunotherapy segment dominated the market in 2021, and is also expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for immunotherapy-based skin cancer treatments and minimum side effects associated with use of immunotherapy drugs. The targeted therapy segment is estimated to grow during the forecast period, owing to increase in product launches, less side effects associated with targeted based therapies, higher efficacy, and accuracy.

North America dominates the market due to the high prevalence of skin cancer in the region and increasing awareness about early detection and treatment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about skin cancer and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

The market is segmented based on type of cancer, treatment type, and region. Based on cancer type, the market is divided into basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Surgery is expected to hold the largest market share, followed by radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By type, the melanoma segment was the highest contributor to the skin cancer treatment industry in 2021.

• By therapy, the immunotherapy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• Depending on distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment was the highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the skin cancer treatment market analysis.

