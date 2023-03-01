Surface Vision and Inspection Market Share, Size, Development Factors and Business Opportunities 2022-2027
Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market to Reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027, Impelled by the Increasing Demand for Quality ProductsBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Surface Vision and Inspection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on surface vision and inspection market report. The global surface vision and inspection market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.26% during 2022-2027.
Surface vision and inspection systems employ angled lighting and smart cameras to detect surface flaws and features in real-time with high accuracy. These systems utilize advanced imaging technologies, such as cameras, sensors, and lasers, to capture high-resolution images of the surface of a product. They are utilized to identify defects, irregularities, and imperfections on the surface of an object that might not be detectable to the human eye. They help manufacturers to identify defects in their products before they are dispatched to customers, thereby reducing inventory costs, minimizing the distribution of substandard products, and increasing production without additional resources. This process is widely used in manufacturing, quality control, and various industries where the surface quality of a product is critical.
Market Trends:
The growing demand for intensive quality control and inspection solutions is driving the global market. Moreover, continuous improvements in new imaging technologies, including hyperspectral imaging and 3D imaging, surface vision, and inspection systems, are catalyzing the demand as they allow for faster and more detailed inspection of products. In line with this, the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing processes is boosting the demand for surface vision and inspection systems, as these technologies require real-time inspection and quality control to ensure optimal performance and product quality. Besides, the growing focus on sustainability and reducing waste in production processes is also driving the adoption of surface vision and inspection systems, as they help reduce the amount of material waste by detecting and rejecting defective products early in the production process.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Ametek Inc.
• Cognex Corporation
• Datalogic S.p.A.
• Industrial Vision Systems Ltd
• Keyence Corporation
• Matrox Electronic Systems
• Omron Corporation
• Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd
• QVision Systems LLP
• Shelton Machines Limited
• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
• Vitronic
Surface Vision and Inspection Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, component type, deployment, system type and vertical.
Breakup by Component type:
• Camera
• Optics
• Lighting Equipment
• Frame Grabber
• Software
• Others
Breakup by Deployment:
• Traditional Surface Inspection Systems
• Robotic Cell
Breakup by System Type:
• Computer System
• Camera System
Breakup by Surface:
• 2D
• 3D
Breakup by Vertical:
• Automotive
• Semiconductor
• Electronics and Electricals
• Pharmaceuticals
• Food and Beverages
• Postal and Logistics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
