Global Autonomous Military Weapons Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous military weapons market. As per TBRC’s autonomous military weapons market forecast, the global autonomous military weapons market size is expected to grow to $21.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The growth in the autonomous military weapons market is due to the ability to perform dangerous tasks with precision. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous military weapons market share. Major players in the autonomous military weapons market include Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, AVIC, CASC, Rostec, Israel Aerospace Industries.

Acquisitions are a key trend in the autonomous military weapons market. For instance, IMI Systems, a state-owned weapons maker in Israel, was sold to Elbit for $522 million. IMI systems are the manufacturers of the Uzi sub-machine gun and the Galil assault rifle. It manufactures armored vehicles and also trains security agents. The deal will create a company with a heavy emphasis on research and development and whose product range will extend from IMI’s shoulder-launched missiles, precision-guided mortar munitions, and rocket-propulsion systems to Elbit’s portfolio of avionic systems, drones, and intelligence and cybertechnology. Elbit would also relocate the IMI facilities from central Israel to the southern Negev area.

• By Type: Autonomous, Semi-autonomous

• By Product: Missiles, Rockets, Guided Bombs, Target Pods, Others

• By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval

• By Geography: The global autonomous military weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous military weapons refer to automated military weapons that, when activated, search, detect, evaluate the threat, track, and attack enemy targets based on sophisticated algorithms without further intervention by a human operator. It requires the integration of several core elements, like a mobile combat platform such as a drone aircraft, ship, or ground vehicle; various types of sensors to scrutinize the surroundings; processing systems to classify objects discovered by the sensors; and algorithms directing the platform to initiate an attack when an allowable target is detected.

