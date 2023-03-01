Golf Cart in Middle East and North America to Rise at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

MENA Golf Cart Market Analysis

MENA Golf Cart Market by Passenger Capacity, Vehicle Speed, Fuel Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in presence of premium golf courses and country clubs in the region, growth in inclination toward eco-friendly golf carts, and rise in tourism and hotel industry in the region drive the MENA golf cart market. Based on country, Morocco held the largest share in 2031, contributing to nearly 21% of the MENA golf cart market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the MENA golf cart market garnered $69.07 million in 2017 and is estimated to generate $125.10 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the MENA golf cart industry based on passenger capacity, vehicle speed, fuel type, application, and country. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on passenger capacity, the two-passenger segment held the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than 45% of the MENA golf cart market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the four-passenger vehicle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2031.

Based on vehicle speed, the high-speed vehicle segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, contributing to more than 70% of the MENA golf cart market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2031.

Based on fuel type, the electric segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, holding nearly 75% of the MENA golf cart market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on country, Morocco held the largest share in 2017, contributing to nearly 25% of the MENA golf cart market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. however, Saudi Arabia is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the MENA golf cart market share analyzed in the research include Club Car, Ellwee, EVOLUTION ELECTRIC VEHICLE (HDK ELECTRIC VEHICLES), Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Electric Car UAE (Happy Jump for Electric Cars), HITACHI, STAR EV (JH GLOBAL SERVICES, INC.), Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc, Waev Inc, and Yamaha Golf Cart.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the MENA golf cart market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, collaborations, business expansion, partnership, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

