Global Content Streaming Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Content Streaming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the content streaming market. As per TBRC’s content streaming market forecast, the global content streaming market size is expected to grow to $223.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

The growth in the content streaming market is due to the increase in the number of mobile devices, internet connectivity, and digital media players or content providers and easy access to music and video content for consumers. North America region is expected to hold the largest content streaming market share. Major players in the content streaming global market include Netflix, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies Inc., Hulu, LLC., Apple Inc., Google LLC., Cisco Systems Inc.

Companies in the video streaming market are increasingly implementing blockchain technology and AI to have cost benefits. Blockchain technology allows the video streaming providers to store data on thousands of servers globally that help the companies to have cost cuts associated with the content or massive video files stored on servers.

Content Streaming Market Segments

•By Platform: Smartphones, Laptops & Desktops, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles

•By Type: On-Demand Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming

•By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

•By End User: Consumer, Enterprise

•By Geography: The global content streaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Content streaming refers to the continuous transmission of audio or video data from a server to a computer or mobile device over the Internet for real-time playback.

