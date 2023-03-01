Global LongDistance General Freight Trucking Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LongDistance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “LongDistance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the longdistance general freight trucking global market. As per TBRC’s longdistance general freight trucking market forecast, the longdistance general freight trucking market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

An increase in the manufacturing output of different industries is expected to drive the growth of the long-distance general freight trucking market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest longdistance general freight trucking market share. Major players in the longdistance general freight trucking market include XPO Logistics Inc., YRC Worldwide Inc., FedEx Corporation, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc..

Trending LongDistance General Freight Trucking Market Trend

In June 2020, Mark-It Express Logistics, a US-based intermodal trucking and freight brokerage company, acquired the operating assets of Sava Transportation for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Mark-It Express Logistics offer flexible and robust solutions to their customers and will add 20 more trucks to their fleet. This acquisition will also diversify its customer base and increase its market share. Sava Transportation is a US-based company specialising in intermodal traffic.

LongDistance General Freight Trucking Market Segments

By Services: Truckload Carriers, Less-than-truckload Carriers, Other Transportation Services

By Activities: General long-distance truckload transit, General long-distance less-than-truckload transit, Logistics planning, Container trucking long-distance, Motor freight trucking long-distance

By Application: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

By Geography: The global longdistance general freight trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Long-distance general freight trucking is a mode of transportation that uses motor vehicles such as trucks to transport a variety of commodities, which are generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer for carriage of domestic and commercial goods, typically between metropolitan areas and may cross country borders.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

