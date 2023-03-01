Meat Snacks Market is Anticipated to Reach Around US$ 14.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 7.39%
Meat snacks refer to convenient RTE food products that are prepared using dried and dehydrated animal-derived raw materials with added seasonings and flavors.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Meat Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on meat snacks market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global meat snacks market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.39% during 2023-2028.
Meat snacks refer to a type of food that is generally prepared from different forms of meats, including chicken, turkey, venison, elk and bison. They are enjoyed as a quick and convenient source of protein that is generally dried, flavored, and preserved for later consumption. Additionally, they are low in carbohydrates and fat, making them a popular choice among individuals following low-carb or ketogenic diets. They are packaged in small, resealable bags or single servings, which makes them easy to carry and store. They are enjoyed as a quick snack on the go, or used as a topping for salads, pizzas, or other dishes. Some of the popularly consumed meat snacks across the globe are beef jerky, pepperoni sticks, salami, and dried sausages.
Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverage industry. Along with this, changing dietary patterns of the masses and the growing preference for convenient food items are providing a boost to the market. Moreover, the rising health consciousness and the shifting preference for leading a healthy lifestyle are creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, easy product availability via online and offline organized distribution channels and the advent of home delivery models are catalyzing the demand on the global level. Some of the other factors driving the market further are rapid urbanization, increasing popularity of social media and inflating disposable income levels of individuals.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Bridgford Foods Corporation
• Conagra Brands Inc.
• General Mills Inc.
• Hormel Foods Corporation
• Jack Link's LLC
• Monogram Food Solutions LLC
• Nestlé S.A.
• Meatsnacks Group Ltd.
• Tyson Foods Inc.
• Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc
Meat Snacks Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, source, flavor and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Jerky
• Sticks
• Sausages
• Others
Breakup by Source:
• Pork
• Beef
• Poultry
• Others
Breakup by Flavor:
• Original
• Teriyaki
• Peppered
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
