Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Market Size Expected To Reach $35 Billion By 2027

Electric Vehicle Batteries Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric vehicle (EV) batteries market. As per TBRC’s electric vehicle (EV) batteries market forecast, the global EV batteries market is expected to grow to $35.54 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Advances in electric vehicles (EV) batteries and their associated technologies are attracting the interests of individuals to purchase EVs, contributing to the growth of the EV batteries. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest electric vehicle (EV) batteries market share. Major players in the electric vehicle (EV) batteries market include Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Beijing Pride New Energy Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation.

Trending Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Market Trend

The charging of Electric vehicle batteries using Vehicle to grid technology is expected to gain traction in EV batteries Market. Vehicle to grid technology is a Bi-directional charging system technology in which plug-in electric vehicles like battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV) or hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) batteries’ can communicate with the power grid for either returning electricity to the grid, to homes during the peak times or increase their charging rate to discharge and charge the battery accordingly. For instance, in January 2021, FCA along with Engie EPS and Terna has launched the first phase of a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) pilot project in Turin, Italy, to test potential connections of the company’s vehicles to the grid. Thus, Vehicle to grid technology is anticipated to be a major trend in the electric battery market.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Market Segments

• By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Sodium-Ion, Other Battery Types

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

• By Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• By Geography: The global electric vehicle (EV) batteries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric vehicle batteries are defined as batteries that are used to power electronic vehicles and are rechargeable in nature. These batteries support the clean energy initiative as they don’t emit any harmful gases which cause damage to the environment.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric vehicle (EV) batteries market size, drivers and trends, electric vehicle (EV) batteries market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and electric vehicle (EV) batteries market growth across geographies. The electric vehicle (EV) batteries market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business