Space Logistics Market: Last-Mile Logistics Segment to Grow at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2030 to 2040

Space Logistics Market by Operation, by Payloads: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global space logistics market size garnered $4.0 billion in 2030 and is estimated to generate $19.8 billion by 2040, manifesting a CAGR of 17.3% from 2030 to 2040. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.\

An increase in space exploration missions and the rise in space stations, increasing demand for LEO-based satellite services, and growing investment by private companies drive the global space logistics market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2030, contributing to nearly half of the global space logistics market share.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global space logistics market based on operation, payloads, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on Operation, the space situational awareness segment held the highest share in 2030, accounting for nearly 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the last mile logistics e segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on payloads, the spacecraft and satellites systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2030, contributing to more than 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cargo and material segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global space logistics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2040. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global space logistics market analyzed in the research include ArianeGroup, ATOMOS SPACE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, D-Orbit SpA, EXOLAUNCH GmbH, Exotrail, Impulse Space, Inc., Launcher Inc., Momentus Space, Northrop Grumman, Space Machines Company Pty Ltd., and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global space logistics industry. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreements, partnerships, expansion, product development, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

