Rocket Engines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the rocket engines market. As per TBRC’s rocket engines market forecast, the rocket engines market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

Increasing rocket launches are expected to drive the growth of the rocket engine market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest rocket engines market share. Major players in the rocket engines market include Aerojet Rocketdyne, Space X, Roscosmos, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Northrop Grumman, Safran, China Aerospace Science.

3D printing technology is the key trend gaining popularity in the rocket engine market. Space organizations and private companies are designing 3D-printed rocket engines to reduce costs and speed up production. For instance, in September 2020, NASA's Rapid Analysis and Manufacturing Propulsion Technology (RAMPT) project is developing the production of an additive manufacturing methodology utilizing metal powder and lasers to 3D print rocket engine components. This technology is expected to reduce the cost of manufacturing complex combustion parts and also reduce the lead time of production. In February 2020, Skyrora, a US-based rocket start-up company, successfully tested its 3D-printed rocket engines.

• By Type: Physically Powered, Chemically Powered, Electrically Powered, Thermal, Nuclear

• By Product Type: Liquid Rocket Engine, Solid Rocket Engine

• By Application: Spacecraft, Ballistic Missiles, Others

• By Geography: The global rocket engines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A rocket engine is a component of a propulsion system that uses the combustion of reactive chemicals to supply the necessary energy to run the rocket. The rocket engine uses fuel and a source of oxygen to produce hot exhaust and accelerates the flow and produces thrust.

Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on rocket engines global market size, drivers and trends, rocket engines global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and rocket engines market growth across geographies.

