Dark Chocolate Market Report, Share, Outlook, Sales Revenue, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2027
Dark chocolate refers to a type of chocolate that contains a high percentage of cocoa solids.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Dark Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on dark chocolate market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The market reached a value of US$ 55.5 Billion in 2021. The global dark chocolate market to reach US$ 74.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.88% during 2022-2027.
Dark chocolate is a chocolate that comprises a higher quantity of cocoa solids and less sugar than milk chocolate. It is typically made from cocoa beans, sugar, and a small amount of cocoa butter. The cocoa solids in dark chocolate provide numerous health benefits, such as being high in antioxidants, improving heart health, and reducing inflammation. It possesses mood-boosting properties due to the presence of compounds like phenylethylamine and theobromine. The cocoa solids percentage in dark chocolate can vary from around 70% to 99%, with higher percentages generally indicating a more intense and bitter flavor. Dark chocolate is often enjoyed as a snack or used in cooking and baking and can be found in a variety of forms, such as bars, chips, and powder.
Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of dark chocolate. In line with this, the rising popularity of premium and luxury dark chocolate products is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing health consciousness among consumers is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for organic and natural food products is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rapid product utilization in various applications such as confectionery, bakery products, snacks, and desserts is propelling the market. Besides, dark chocolate manufacturers are introducing new flavors and varieties to appeal to a wider audience. This is expected to expand the market and attract new customers. Additionally, the widespread availability of the product via several distribution channels is providing a boost to the market.
Dark Chocolate Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region and distribution Channel.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Non-Grocery Retailers
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
