Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,219 in the last 365 days.

AG’s Office Investigating Shooting at NJ Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Area

PEDRICKTOWN — The Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the circumstances of the shooting of one male civilian today at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the presence of law enforcement at the New Jersey Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Area in Pedricktown, Salem County, New Jersey.

The incident involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service.

This review is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

The review is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###

You just read:

AG’s Office Investigating Shooting at NJ Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more