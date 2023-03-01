Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2000992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                              

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 02/28/2023 5:51PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brainstorm Road Braintree, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1


ACCUSED: Teresa Flint                                              

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 02/28/2023 at approximately 5:51PM Troopers responded to a single vehicle off the road on Brainstorm Road in Braintree, Vermont.  An investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle, Teresa Flint, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for DUI.  Flint was brought to the Royalton Barracks where she was processed for DUI and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 03/15/2023 at 8:30AM.


COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2023/8:30AM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


