Royalton Barracks / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/28/2023 5:51PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brainstorm Road Braintree, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Teresa Flint
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/28/2023 at approximately 5:51PM Troopers responded to a single vehicle off the road on Brainstorm Road in Braintree, Vermont. An investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle, Teresa Flint, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for DUI. Flint was brought to the Royalton Barracks where she was processed for DUI and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 03/15/2023 at 8:30AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2023/8:30AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.